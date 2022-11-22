Covid time capsules remembered at Blessington gathering

Members of the Blessington Historical came together last week to commemorated the burial of two time capsules at the Four Stone Tree in Blessington back in 2006.

The capsules were buried underneath the giant granite balls that surround the iconic 300 year-old lime tree. The tree is the last of the original trees that led up to Blessington Manor, while the granite stones were originally at the entrance to St Mary’s Church.

Chair of The Blessington Historical Society, Paul Tyrrell, said that last week’s event was organised to remind the Blessington community that the capsules are still down there.

“In time, hopefully somebody will come along and open then up,” Paul said. “We just wanted to highlight to the community that they still exist and have been down there for the past 16 years. We are going to get a plaque made soon, so that future generations will remember too.

“They’re filled with newspapers, trinkets, names of the members of the society and all manner of things from the time. There’s nothing of real significance or importance. Just so we’re clear, there is nothing of value down there – we certainly don’t want people coming along with a JCB digging them up, expecting to find buried treasure or something like that!”