Covid cases in all six Wicklow districts fall

A week after Covid case numbers increased by an average of 40 in Wicklow, this week the case numbers decreased by an average of 47 with all six Local Electoral Areas experiencing a fall in numbers.

Arklow LEA’s number of 282 is its lowest since October. Compared to the first two weeks of November, Arklow recorded almost 100 fewer cases in the first two weeks of December.

The total number of cases in county Wicklow between November 30 and December 13 was 1,734.

Baltinglass LEA recorded 416 cases in the 14 days between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 447 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 386 cases November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,589.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The national 14-day incidence rate is 1,305.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Greystones LEA recorded recorded 358 cases between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 375 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 267 cases between November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,360 cases per 100,000 people.

Wicklow LEA recorded 343 cases between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 430 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 381 cases between November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,215.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Arklow LEA recorded 282 cases between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 376 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 346 cases between November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,077.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Bray West LEA recorded 185 cases between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 225 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 217 cases between November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,005.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Bray East LEA recorded 150 cases between November 30 and December 13. It recorded 164 cases between November 23 and December 6 and 179 cases between November 16 and November 29. Its 14-day incidence rate is 875.8 cases per 100,000 people.