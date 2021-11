Covid cases continue to rise across Wicklow

Covid case numbers have risen significantly once again in almost all areas of Wicklow, though the Arklow Local Electoral Area has seen a decrease in cases in the past week and is no longer in the top ten in the country for its 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people.

Both the Baltinglass and Wicklow LEAs had more cases in the past 14 days than the Arklow LEA.

Baltinglass LEA recorded 396 cases in the 14 days between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 302 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 210 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,513.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The national 14-day incidence rate is 1,160.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Arklow LEA recorded 376 cases between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 399 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 298 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its most recent 14-day incidence rate is 1,435.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Wicklow LEA recorded 380 cases between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 306 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 172 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,346.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Greystones LEA recorded 257 cases between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 182 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 109 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its 14-day incidence rate is 976.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Bray West LEA recorded 178 cases between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 127 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 72 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its 14-day incidence rate is 967.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Bray East LEA recorded 161 cases between November 2 and November 15. It recorded 123 cases between October 26 and November 8 and 76 cases between October 19 and November 1. Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,346.6 cases per 100,000 people.