Woman handed suspended jail sentence

A suspended prison sentence was imposed on a woman charged with assault at Arklow District Court on Wednesday, October 13.

Claire O’Toole (28) 3 The Green, Meadowvale, Arklow, pleaded guilty to assault at Wexford Road, Arklow on October 16, 2020.

The case was before Judge David Kennedy to be finalised, and a victim impact statement was submitted to the court.

Solicitor Yvonne Dunne made an application for legal aid, which was granted. She said that the defendant had entered an early guilty plea. She had been undergoing serious mental health issues at the time of the incident following a relationship breakdown. O’Toole was ashamed of her loss of control and was receiving counselling for depression. Ms Dunne said O’Toole had no previous convictions, was a mother of three and had a part-time job.

Judge Kennedy said the incident was “unpleasant” and “avoidable”. It had had a serious impact on the victim. He imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and released the defendant on her own bond of €100 to keep the peace. He also imposed a €500 fine with three months to pay. Leave to appeal was set at €300 half cash.