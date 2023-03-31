Wicklow

Wicklow woman is cleared of careless driving causing death of Cork father of four in Laragh four years ago

Emer O'Dea (27) of Ballydowling, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow pictured leaving Bray Circuit Court. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

A young Wicklow woman has been cleared of a charge of careless driving causing the death of a pedestrian on the outskirts of Laragh, Co Wicklow four years ago following a trial at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court.

Emer O’Dea (27) of Ballydowling, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow had pleaded not guilty to the offence but had admitted that she was driving the Volkswagen Golf which collided with Noel O’Connell shortly after 2am on April 7, 2019 and caused his death.

