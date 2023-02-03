Wicklow man’s court case adjourned as he receives treatment

A case involving a Wicklow man charged with committing alleged road traffic offences in Camolin has been adjourned with the defendant unable to attend court over treatment.

Thomas Hyland, 50 Tuskar Courtyard, Marina Village, Arklow, is charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no licence at Camolin on April 4, 2021.

The defendant is further charged with committing alleged similar offences at Goreyhill on November 13, 2020 and again at Railway Road, Gorey, on September 23, 2021.

He is also charged with allegedly parking on a footway on that date.

The defendant was represented in court by a barrister who informed Judge John Cheatle that her client was not in court because he was receiving treatment.

"It will take about an hour-and-a-half,” she said.

The judge then adjourned the case, for hearing, to October 4.