Wicklow man’s 999 alert that he had firearm in his house was ‘cry for help’

A Wicklow man’s 999 call to gardaí last year to warn them he had a firearm and a knife in his house was “a cry for help,” a court has heard.

Daryl Porter (33) appeared before a sentencing hearing of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court after pleading guilty to charges of possessing a realistic imitation firearm and a knife at his home at Ballanagh Crescent, Avoca, Co Wicklow on September 7, 2022.

The court heard that Porter had been involved in a similar incident with an imitation gun in a church in November 2018 for which he received a two-year jail sentence.

Detective Garda James Quirke told the court that gardaí had sealed off the housing estate in Avoca after receiving a 999 call from the accused.

Det Garda Quirke said Porter was carrying what appeared to be a large sawn-off shotgun in his hand when gardaí arrived at the scene at around 5.40pm before he dismantled the firearm to show that it was an imitation weapon.

However, Det Garda Quirke told counsel for the DPP, James Kelly BL, that gardai had reacted to the call-out and were treating the case as “a live firearm incident.”

The detective told the court that Porter then produced a knife and started to slash his own wrists in an act of self-harm, while telling gardaí that he “needed help.”

The witness said a neighbour and gardaí managed to persuade Porter to put down the weapon after which he was arrested under the Mental Health Act and brought to Wicklow garda station for questioning.

Det Garda Quirke said the accused asked to see a psychologist and wanted help for his condition as well as requesting to be brought to the psychiatric facility at Newcastle Hospital in Wicklow.

The court heard Porter had been released from prison in January 2022 but had suffered panic attacks and depression in the following months.

Under cross-examination by Éamonn O’Moore BL for the defendant, Det Garda Quirke agreed that there was no suggestion that Porter had threatened anyone else.

Judge Patrick Quinn was informed that Porter had 61 previous convictions for a range of road traffic, public order, theft and drug offences.

The judge said it was “an unusual crime” as the motivation was clearly to seek help for his mental health issues.

He described Porter as a “particularly vulnerable human being” who was classified as being at a high risk of re-offending.

Judge Quinn noted the accused had provided no evidence of addressing his problems as he was “dabbling” in illegal drugs.

He sentenced Porter to three years in prison for the possession of the imitation shotgun but suspended the final 18 months for a period of five years subject to a number of conditions.

They included keeping the peace and engaging with the Probation Service and the mental health services as well as taking any prescribed medication.

The judge backdated the sentence to last September after hearing Porter had been in custody since his arrest for the offences.

He fully suspended a one-year sentence for possession of the knife.

Judge Quinn also struck out a separate appeal by Porter against a conviction for possession of €300 worth of cannabis at his home and reaffirmed the District Court’s sentence of four months in prison.

However, the judge said it could run concurrently with the sentence for the weapons offences.