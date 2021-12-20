Wicklow man who bit garda’s finger and broke bone during courtroom struggle avoids jail for second time

A man who bit a garda’s finger so hard he broke the bone during a courtroom struggle has avoided prison for a second time after the Court of Appeal on Monday decided not to impose a custodial term.

The appellate court had originally quashed the one-year suspended sentence handed down to Brandon Power (23), of St Joseph’s Road, Newtownmountkennedy, on the grounds it was unduly lenient.

The three-judge court then said it wanted to give Power the opportunity to engage with probation services before resentencing.

Power was also warned he faced a jail sentence if he didn’t co-operate with probation officers.

On Monday, Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham said “time has moved on” since the Court of Appeal had ruled in November 2019 that the original non-custodial term had been unduly lenient.

He said the court would now sentence Power to three years’ imprisonment, to be suspended in full for two years.

Describing the offence as a “vicious assault which had been carried out against a member of An Garda Siochana performing their duties”, Mr Justice Birmingham said the court did not find this an “easy case to deal with”.

“It was a significant offence that merited a custodial sentence,” Mr Justice Birmingham said.

“We made it clear that we are of no doubt that the sentence imposed was unduly lenient.”

Mr Justice Birmingham, however, also said that “positive” background reports from the Probation Service had showed the respondent was “making a genuine effort” to change his ways.

Imposing the non-custodial sentence, the judge said: “If he [Power] doesn’t take the chance, there will be no one to blame but himself.”

Earlier, Justin McQuade BL, for Power, told the court his client has been working as a warehouse operative since October this year while also training to be a barber, and there was an offer of employment in a barbershop when Power completes the course.

Mr McQuade also said the most recent drug screening report for his client from December 16 had been negative.

“As it has been from time to time throughout 2021,” counsel added.

Power was being sentenced on another matter when he lashed out and sank his teeth into Garda Trevor Devereux at a hearing of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court in Bray, Co Wicklow, on March 31, 2018.

He later pleaded guilty to assaulting Gda Devereux and was sentenced by Judge Terence O’Sullivan on April 11, 2019.

In March this year, Mr Justice Birmingham said an attack on a garda in a courthouse was an act of the "utmost seriousness”.

At a later hearing in October, he warned Power that he must “put his best foot forward” to avoid jail.

During Power's sentence hearing, Gda Devereux said he feared his attacker had bitten his finger off and he had never felt pain like it.

The garda also told the court he heard his own finger snap during the attack.