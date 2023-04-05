Wicklow

Wicklow man jailed for three years for threatening his child’s grandmother

Told woman he would break her teeth with a two foot spanner

Bray Courthouse. File photo. Expand

Seán McCárthaigh

An Arklow man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening violence on the mother of his child’s mother including a warning that he would break her teeth with a two-foot spanner.

Dermot Travers (34) of St John’s Villas, Arklow pleaded guilty at a sitting of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Teresa Roche (51) at her home at St Brigid’s Terrace, Arklow on March 30, 2021 contrary to Section 5.1 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Privacy