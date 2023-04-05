Wicklow man jailed for three years for threatening his child’s grandmother

An Arklow man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening violence on the mother of his child’s mother including a warning that he would break her teeth with a two-foot spanner.

Dermot Travers (34) of St John’s Villas, Arklow pleaded guilty at a sitting of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Teresa Roche (51) at her home at St Brigid’s Terrace, Arklow on March 30, 2021 contrary to Section 5.1 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Travers also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of criminal damage at the same address on September 27, 2021.

The court heard he had poured petrol into Ms Roche’s house through both the front door and front window after buying the fuel in a jerry can in a nearby shop.

Garda Denis Jones of Arklow garda station told the court that there had been issues between both families for some time.

He explained that Travers’ relationship with his partner – Ms Roche’s daughter, Shauna with whom he has a daughter aged 4½ – was “volatile for a while.”

The garda said Ms Roche had anticipated Travers would come to her house and she had recorded the interaction with him during the incident in March.

Counsel for the DPP, James Kelly BL, said Travers had warned the victim to “stay the f**k away from my child.”

“I’ll open your f**king head, I tell you,” he said at another point during the incident.

At a later stage, Travers remarked: “See your teeth? I’ll knock them out of your head.”

While Travers had also admitted to pouring the petrol into Ms Roche’s property, Garda Jones confirmed that he had never attempted to ignite it.

Cross-examined by counsel for Travers, Kieran Kelly BL, Garda Jones agreed that the accused had been concerned that his child might be exposed to a drugs culture.

Mr Kelly told the court that Travers apologised for his actions and regretted what he had done.

The barrister said his client knew what he did was wrong and criminal.

The court heard that Travers had a long list of previous convictions and had previously spent periods in prison for burglary and assault.

Sentencing Travers to five years in prison for the threat to kill or cause serious harm to Ms Roche, Judge Patrick Quinn suspended the final two years for a period of five years on condition that the accused keeps the peace and has nothing to do with the victim on his release.

Judge Quinn sentenced Travers to 12 months in prison for the conviction for criminal damage to Ms Roche’s home to run concurrently.

The judge observed that Travers had an “appalling criminal record”, while the offending had taken place over a period.

He said he had been moved by Ms Roche’s victim impact statement in which she stated she was petrified about the day that Travers would be released from prison

Ms Roche said she gets flashbacks about the incident which had affected her relationship with her own daughter.

“I’m a different person since it happened,” she remarked.

She described how she had to get a CCTV system installed in her home because of the incidents.

Ms Roche said she had slit her wrist at one stage for which she needed surgery and she was also told she was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Quinn backdated Travers’ sentence to run from September 2021 as time already spent in custody for the offence.