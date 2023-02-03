Wicklow man banned from driving for two years over insurance

A Wicklow man was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €400 when his case went before a recent sitting of Gorey District Court.

The case of Gary Costigan, Brockna, Kiltegan, Wicklow, was heard before Judge John Cheatle.

The defendant was charged with having no insurance, failing to provide insurance, failing to produce a licence and having no ‘L’ plates displayed at Arklow Road, Clonattin, Gorey, on May 1, 2022.

The defendant was represented in court by a barrister who informed the judge she didn’t have instructions in the case.

Garda Cathal Burke gave evidence of having stopped the defendant on the date mentioned and he informed him that he was driving on a learner permit.

"There were no ‘L’ plates displayed on the car and there was no insurance disc on the windscreen,” said Gda Burke.

The court also heard a fine issued in relation to having no ‘L’ plates displayed was not paid. Judge Cheatle disqualified Costigan from driving for two years on the no insurance charge and also imposed a €400 fine.

The other matters were taken into account.