Wexford motorist is given suspended sentence after seriously injuring a cyclist in Wicklow two years ago

Injured man told the court he would ‘never be the same again’

A young Wexford motorist has received a suspended six-month jail sentence after seriously injuring a cyclist whom she struck from behind while driving through Ashford, Co Wicklow two years ago.

Katie Conway (24) from Gorey, Co Wexford pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing serious bodily harm to the cyclist, John Murphy, at Mount Usher, Ashford on February 21, 2021.

A sitting of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court heard Mr Murphy (48) was going for a leisurely Sunday morning cycle at the time of the accident.

Garda John O’Neill told the court that a forensic examination of the scene found no evidence that Conway had braked before the collision.

The garda said the rear wheel of Mr Murphy’s bicycle had suffered significant damage.

He told counsel for the DPP, James Kelly BL, that Mr Murphy had ended up on a grass verge over 15 metres from the point of impact.

When arrested, Garda O’Neill said the accused was fully co-operative and admitted that the first time she noticed the cyclist was when the collision occurred.

He agreed with Mr Kelly that she simply did not see the cyclist because she was not looking.

The witness said Conway was driving within the speed limit and had stopped her vehicle after the incident and alerted the emergency services who brought him to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

The court heard the collision had occurred on the date of the anniversary of the accused’s older brother who died at the age of 14 when she was just seven years old.

Garda O’Neill said Mr Murphy in his own words had said he would “never be the same again.”

The garda said the victim told him he cannot really hold down a job anymore and had bought two bicycles since the accident but sold them again as he became too nervous when out cycling.

The court heard he had suffered spinal injuries and a broken ankle in the accident and now suffered pain when walking or standing for long periods.

Under cross-examination by counsel for Conway, Liam O’Connell BL, the garda said there were no defects with her vehicle, which was fully insured and taxed at the time of the incident and had no previous convictions.

Garda O’Neill also agreed that she had shown remorse for the accident and recalled that she stated she would never hurt anyone.

The court heard the accused was a self-employed healthcare assistant who is studying to become a children’s play therapist and eventually hoped to specialise in providing care to victims of trauma.

Mr O’Connell described her as “a high achiever in the caring profession” who was “industrious and hard-working.”

Garda O’Neill said Conway’s victim had read a letter of apology from her and accepted that her remorse was genuine.

Mr O’Connell told Judge Cormac Quinn that his client had also completed a driver awareness course last November on her own initiative.

The barrister said she also provided assistance to her mother to care for her step-father who is the founder of the Ataxia Foundation of Ireland charity which helps people affected by the rare condition.

Mr O’Connell said Conway also had some health issues herself.

Counsel claimed the interests of justice would not be served by imposing a driving ban on his client given the healthcare she provided to a number of people in their home.

Handing down a six-month suspended sentence to Conway, Judge Quinn remarked that she was not a particularly experienced driver who “was not paying sufficient attention to her driving” which resulted in an incident with “disastrous consequences.”

The judge stressed that Mr Murphy was not blameworthy in any way for the incident and had been in the correct position on the road for a cyclist.

He described a victim impact statement by Mr Murphy, which was not read out in court, as “heart-rendering.”

Judge Quinn noted there was no mandatory driving ban for the offence and ruled that because of the “unusual” circumstances of the case that he would not put Conway off the roads.