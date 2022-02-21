Tinahely motorist handed one-year road ban for drug driving

A Tinahely man was disqualified from driving when his case went before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Gorey District Court.

Dean Grandy, Milland, Coolafancy, Tinahely, was charged committing a dangerous driving and a drug driving offence at Perrymount, Inch, Gorey, on September 13, 2020.

However, solicitor, Tim Cummings, told the judge a plea was being entered in relation to the drug-driving charge and the dangerous driving charge was being reduced to one of careless driving.

Sergeant Gary Raynor outlined the details of the case and said that on the date mentioned a garda patrol observed a vehicle travelling at 120km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.

The defendant also drove through Inch at 90km/h where a 60km/h speed limit was in place.

Mr Cummings said his client is currently not working and the judge imposed a one-year driving ban for the drug driving offence and marked the careless driving matter as taken into account.