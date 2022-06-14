Tinahely man alleged assault case gets adjourned

A case involving a man charged with public order offences and with an alleged assault offence was adjourned when it went before Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court.

Alan Dillon, Coolafinchogue, Tinahely, Wicklow, is charged with committing the alleged offences at North Parade, Gorey, on December 4, 2021.

When the case went before Judge John Cheatle last week, Sergeant Gary Raynor said the DPP had consented to summary disposal of the matter.

State Solicitor, Brendan Curran, gave a brief outline of the alleged facts in the matter and said that on the date mentioned the defendant became aggressive with gardaí in the execution of their duty after they attended the scene at Paddy Blues bar where a bouncer was attempting to remove the defendant.

The court heard the defendant become compliant after pepper spray was used and he was then handcuffed. The judge heard one of the gardaí was punched in the face and that around his right eye was swollen.

Judge Cheatle accepted jurisdiction in the matter and remanded the defendant on continuing bail until July 14.