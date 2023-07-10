Texts link Wicklow man to murderer in submachine gun case, court hears

Robert Redmond with an address in Dublin is co-accused of firearm possession with Jamie Gray, who has an address in Bray.

A convicted murderer and a "long-standing" gambling addict who helped move a submachine gun that was recovered during a garda operation will be sentenced by the Special Criminal Court at the end of the month.

Last month, Robert Redmond (35), who was jailed for life in December last year, and his co-accused Jamie Gray (27) were each arraigned on a charge under Section 27A(1) of the Firearms Act 1964.

Redmond, with a previous address at Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 and Gray of Hazelwood, Fassaroe, Bray, Co Wicklow had pleaded guilty to having in their possession or under their control a firearm, to wit, a RAK PM-63 submachine gun, in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that they did not have it in their possession or under their control for a lawful purpose at the M11 Southbound, Shankill in Dublin on May 7, 2020.

At Monday’s sentence hearing Sergeant Brian McDermott told prosecuting counsel, Garret Baker SC, that after receiving confidential information about the handing over of a firearm, gardai put a surveillance operation in place on two vehicles; a silver Hyundai jeep and a white Nissan Pulsar.

On the evening of March 7, the two vehicles pulled in on the main street in Clondalkin and certain people got out of the Hyundai including Redmond and Bernard Fogarty. The two men got back into the Hyundai and the convoy continued.

Last December, career criminal Redmond was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murdering father-of-eight Barry Wolverson (40) at Madigan's Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, at around midday on January 17, 2020. He had denied the charge.

Redmond's co-accused Bernard Fogarty (34), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin 5, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Mr Wolverson. Mr Wolverson was a businessman who rented space at Madigan's Yard in Swords in north Dublin. He was shot in cold blood and died after being in a coma.

Separately, Fogarty was also jailed by the Special Criminal Court for five years in 2020 after pleading guilty to possession of a RAK PM-63 submachine gun on March 7, 2020.

Referring to the matter before the non-jury court on Monday, Sgt McDermott said the Hyundai was observed travelling towards Donaghmede at 8.20pm on March 7, when both vehicles pulled in at Hole in the Wall Road. Fogarty got out of the jeep and went towards his home address before gardai witnessed him going over to the Nissan Pulsar and leaning into it. Both vehicles then left the area.

The Nissan Pulsar drove back onto the N11 and travelled southbound before it was stopped by detectives in Shankill.

Mr Baker said the Nissan Pulsar was driven by a person who cannot be named as his trial is before the Circuit Court in November of this year. The court heard that the submachine gun was in the front passenger footwell of the vehicle and the driver of the car was arrested. A phone which was of interest to the investigation was seized from the vehicle.

Sgt McDermott said that Gray was not in either car but that an examination of the phone seized in the Nissan Pulsar and information provided to gardai had led to his arrest. Gray's home address was searched and evidence of interest emerged when his [Gray's] mobile phone was seized. The court heard there had been "a significant amount of phone traffic" between Gray and Redmond on March 6, 7 and 8.

The witness said that two text messages had emanated from Gray's phone to the driver of the Nissan Pulsar on the day of the offence. The first text message read "pull in, put it in the engine" after the firearm was handed over by Fogarty to the driver of the Nissan Pulsar. Another text from Gray's phone read "hide it out there, send me a picture of it". The sergeant said there was an indication in the text message that a driver on behalf of Gray would come and collect the weapon.

Sgt McDermott said Gray was interviewed and had accepted that the phone seized belonged to him. Clothing seized at Gray's house also linked him to CCTV evidence taken from a Circle K garage in Bray earlier that day.

The footage, he said, showed a third vehicle driven by Gray coming into the forecourt of the petrol station alongside the Nissan Pulsar and meeting the occupants of the Hyundai jeep. Gray was seen speaking to those in the Hyundai jeep and interacting with other parties.

The court heard that Redmond has 97 previous convictions which include two counts for possession of firearms and ammunition with intention to endanger life as well as a life sentence for murder.

Gray has 91 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences except one count of possession of drugs from 2021.

The 9mm Makarov submachine gun found in the vehicle was in poor condition with the serial number deliberately erased. It was missing a number of components including stock. It had a 15-round magazine capacity and the magazine had to be held in place with one hand while firing. The firearm, the court heard, was previously deliberately deactivated but had been reactivated and the barrel replaced.

Under cross-examination, Sgt McDermott agreed with Dean Kelly SC, representing Redmond, that his client and Fogarty were both involved with sourcing the gun but it was not their intention to use the gun themselves.

The witness also agreed with Philipp Rahn SC, defending Gray, that his client was seen "as slightly" below Redmond and Fogarty in terms of seriousness and that the weapon was to be positioned in Bray for "other end users".

Mr Rahn put it to the sergeant that Gray has a long-standing gambling addiction, had been employed since last year and had seemed to have "turned somewhat of a corner and got his act together". "I'm aware he is holding down a job at the moment," said the witness.

In summary, Mr Baker said the DPP had assessed the matter at the mid-range of seriousness, which was between seven and ten years.

Mr Kelly, for Redmond, said his client's personal and forensic history is "an unhappy one" and that he came from a "very hard part" of Coolock. He said Redmond, who had previously developed an addiction to sedative drugs, was the victim of a serious assault and shooting when he was 21, arising from "an association and running with" more serious types in the local area. The barrister said his client was "at arms length of the offence" and had set about a period of self-improvement in the last eight months.

In mitigation, Mr Rahn said that Gray had instructed him to offer his remorse and an apology for his offending. The lawyer said the defendant was somebody at a critical stage of his life and urged the court to take the view that there is "light" for him. "He has the possibility of leading a pro-social life," he said.

Gray, said counsel, had sought help for his gambling addiction and spent the last seven months looking for support at Coolmine Therapeutic Lodge. He said the defendant was in a slightly different position to his co-accused, that he came before the court without serious previous convictions and had the ability to rehabilitate himself.

Mr Rahn said his client's gambling issue first arose from 'Roulette' on websites and attending casinos. "Loans were obtained from persons he knew and punitive interest rates and matters then spiralled," he said.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Paul Burns remanded Redmond and Gray in custody until July 24, when they will be sentenced.