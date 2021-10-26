Sentence imposed for escape from Shelton Abbey prison

A Dublin man who escaped from Shelton Abbey Open Prison received prison sentence at Arklow District Court on Wednesday, October 20.

Brendan Payne (39) 23 Tyrconnell Grove, Inchicore, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody at Shelton Abbey Open Prison, Beach Road, Arklow, on January 8, 2021.

The court heard on the day in question, the defendant was not present for prison roll-call at 10 p.m. The prison grounds were searched, but he was not located.

Payne was apprehended by gardai on January 28, 2021 and returned to custody. He has 63 previous convictions, including three imposed after the date of this incident, and is currently serving a six-month sentence for theft.

Barrister Maurice Barden told the court the defendant had left school at 14 and had been working in warehouses and logistics since then.

Payne is father to a five-year-old daughter. At the time of his escape during a Covid-19 lockdown, Payne had recently lost his mother and had not seen his child in almost two years. Everything “got on top” of him and he “up and left” the open prison, Mr Barden said. Payne had intended to hand himself in, however he was apprehended by gardai before this. He had been assessed for a drugs treatment programme, which he hoped to start in the coming months.

Judge David Kennedy noted the defendant had been out of custody for almost three weeks. Since this incident, Payne had received three further convictions. Judge Kennedy said an escape from lawful custody required a sanction and imposed a six-month jail sentence. Leave to appeal was set at €300, half cash.