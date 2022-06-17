Rathdrum man has traffic offences case adjourned

A case involving a man with an address in Rathdrum was adjourned at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court for the compilation of a community service report.

Stephen O’Brien, 2 New Houses, Ballinaclash, Rathdrum, Wicklow, is charged with having no insurance and holding a mobile phone while driving at Ballinatray Upper, Courtown, Gorey, on August 24, 2020.

The defendant is also charged with driving without a licence and having no insurance at Raheenagurren East, Gorey, on September 1, 2020.

When the case went before Judge John Cheatle, solicitor, Lana Doherty, told the judge that a community service report is being compiled in relation to her client but it wasn't ready.

The judge then adjourned the case until September 8, to enable the report to be completed.