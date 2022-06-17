Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 19°C Dublin

Rathdrum man has traffic offences case adjourned

A gavel in an empty courtroom. Expand

Close

A gavel in an empty courtroom.

A gavel in an empty courtroom.

A gavel in an empty courtroom.

wicklowpeople

A case involving a man with an address in Rathdrum was adjourned at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court for the compilation of a community service report.

Stephen O’Brien, 2 New Houses, Ballinaclash, Rathdrum, Wicklow, is charged with having no insurance and holding a mobile phone while driving at Ballinatray Upper, Courtown, Gorey, on August 24, 2020.

The defendant is also charged with driving without a licence and having no insurance at Raheenagurren East, Gorey, on September 1, 2020.

When the case went before Judge John Cheatle, solicitor, Lana Doherty, told the judge that a community service report is being compiled in relation to her client but it wasn't ready.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The judge then adjourned the case until September 8, to enable the report to be completed.

Privacy