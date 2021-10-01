Wicklow

O’Doherty accused gardaí of being ‘complicit in murder’

Gemma O'Doherty at Bray District Court. Expand
John Waters at Bray district court with fellow activist Gemma O'Doherty who was appearing. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand
Gemma O'Doherty at Bray District Court.

John Waters at Bray district court with fellow activist Gemma O'Doherty who was appearing. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Mary Fogarty

Former journalist Gemma O’Doherty has received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750, for public order offences which occurred in Kilmacanogue on August 28, 2020.

O’Doherty has already lodged an appeal against the conviction.

She was convicted at a special sitting of Bray District Court on Wednesday of threatening and abusive behaviour, refusing to give her name and address to a garda, and resisting arrest, all on a footbridge at the N11.

