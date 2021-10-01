O’Doherty accused gardaí of being ‘complicit in murder’

Former journalist Gemma O’Doherty has received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750, for public order offences which occurred in Kilmacanogue on August 28, 2020.

O’Doherty has already lodged an appeal against the conviction.

She was convicted at a special sitting of Bray District Court on Wednesday of threatening and abusive behaviour, refusing to give her name and address to a garda, and resisting arrest, all on a footbridge at the N11.

Judge David Kennedy handed down a two-month sentence for the threatening behaviour, the fine of €750 for the refusal of name and address, and the resisting arrest taken into consideration.

Judge Kennedy said that the words used by Gemma O’Doherty towards gardaí were “atrocious, and they were said deliberately.

“She called them gangsters, thugs, said that they covered up paedophilia, they were traitors, and covered up murder.”

The judge said it was a clear breach of the peace and intentional in his mind.

“This took place against the background of a campaign in which my client is deeply invested,” said solicitor Brendan Maloney.

“She believes she is on the side of right in that regard and has reached this stage of her life without a blemish or conviction.”

Mr Maloney said that the words were uttered in the heat of the moment. “It was an incident everyone regrets,” he said.

Mr Maloney argued that she had not been lawfully arrested under the correct section of the public order act, he said that the garda should have explained the consequences of not giving her name and address, and that her holding a railing did not constitute resisting arrest.

Judge Kennedy did not accept his arguments.

“She walked away while Garda Waldron was speaking,” said the judge. “He wasn’t allowed to finish. Clearly he wasn’t given the opportunity and she wouldn’t have listened anyway. She was in a mind not to give out her name and address.

“She wasn’t happy about being arrested,” said Judge Kennedy. She did grab something to prevent being removed, which constitutes resistance.”

Barrister David Perry for the prosecution told the court at the outset that Ms O’Doherty was being charged under sections six, 19 and 24 of the Public Order Act.

Solicitor Brendan Maloney, representing the defendant, asked the judge what his position was on the wearing of face masks. O’Doherty had not yet entered the courtroom.

Judge David Kennedy said that about a year ago there was a direction to the court from the president of the District Courts that all attending must wear masks apart from the registrar and the judge as they are behind screens.

“As time has gone on, there hasn’t been an update on the directive. It has been relaxed in various courtrooms including this one,” said Judge Kennedy. “I have asked people giving evidence to take them off so that I can hear them.

“If people have huge reticence towards wearing masks I’m not going to make a big deal out of it,” he said.

Mr Maloney then told judge Kennedy that a summons had been issued for Dolores Webster, who had captured evidence on the bridge.

The witness was not present at that time, although the summons did not come into effect until 10.30 a.m. and this exchange was at 10 a.m.

“My client was talking to her and understood she would be here,” said Mr Maloney. “There may have been a breakdown in relations between them, hence the necessity for the summons.” Ms Webster did arrive in time for the hearing.

Garda Andrew Sullivan told the court that on August 28, 2020, he was on duty in a patrol car with Garda Seamus Breen.

“At around 4 p.m. we were responding to an alarm call in Newtown,” he said.

At that point, O’Doherty called out to her solicitor in the courtroom, “Brendan, is the DAR on?”

Mr Maloney said that it was, the DAR being the in-court recording equipment.

Judge Kennedy said that he would tolerate no further interruptions.

Garda Sullivan said that while travelling towards the pedestrian bridge on the N11 in Kilmacanogue, he saw two signs being erected, reading “masks spread the virus”, and “no forced vaccines”.

He said that traffic was more congested than usual. “It was slowing to view the signage I believe.”

Garda Sullivan said that the alarm call was cancelled as a false activation, and he came off the N11 at Kilmurray Cottages.

Coming towards the roundabout at the aviaries, he said that he was confronted by a motorist. “He expressed concern about the signage which he believed was inappropriate at the time of the pandemic,” said Garda Sullivan.

“I said I would investigate the situation and continued to the bridge.” He noticed a further sign on the opposite side, facing northbound traffic, he said, reading ‘RTE is the virus’.

He said that there were two females and a male on the bridge. “One of the females was wearing a dark jacket with a crutch. She was possibly in her late 50s I would imagine. Another had fair hair. There was a male of large build. They were fixing the signage with cable ties to the flyover.

“I could see that some motorists were jamming on. Their attention was going to the signs. I saw what appeared to be a near miss,” he said.

Garda Sullivan told the court that he and Garda Breen parked at Circle K and went up the footbridge. “Members of the public were also using the bridge throughout the incident,” he said.

The defendant was not present at that point.

“I was very aware I was being recorded. A male had a phone in his breast pocket with the camera facing out and it seemed to be pointing towards me.”

Garda Sullivan said that the lady with the crutch was “quite confrontational”.

“We remained calm throughout,” he said. “They had a right to protest - that wasn’t disputed. I expressed concern for the motorists below.

“They said that all they wanted to do was protest and their signs were in keeping with their right to do so. I didn’t make an issue of that.

“I said that they had a right to protest but the manner they chose to do so on the day was unsafe to the public,” said Garda Sullivan.

“I said that the signage would have to come down because of the adverse effect on traffic.”

He said that there was a lot of confrontation and shouting at him and Garda Breen. “They were more committed to getting their point across and shouting in my face despite my calm approach,” said the garda.

After the defendant arrived, he said that he saw two more near collisions. “People seemed to be looking up at the signs and nearly colliding with traffic,” he said.

He said that O’Doherty arrived while he was speaking to the three individuals.

“She became very confrontational. Her phone was directly in my face and she had no observation of personal space. I was told they had a right to protest.

“I again reiterated there was no intention to impede that but the signage was a distraction.

“She said we would stage an accident, I don’t know what that allegation was really in aid of.

“She said what we were doing was a disgrace.

“I realised at that point they had no intention of moving the signage and I would have to try to enact it myself.

“I contacted my sergeant at the time and said I need something to remove the signage as I had nothing on my person or in the car. I was informed that Garda Waldron was en-route with something.”

“We were told that we were now live streaming to two million viewers and we would be shown trying to interrupt their protest.”

He said that Garda Waldron arrived and immediately started to remove the banners, with the assistance of Garda Sullivan and Breen.

“We were told we were traitors to the Irish public and that we were complicit with cover-up of child paedophilia, and complicit in the cover-up of murder,” said Garda Sullivan. “I found this extremely insulting and abusive towards ourselves.

“She said our jobs would be done, we would get the sack and she said our pensions would be gone.”

Garda Sullivan said that he did take “personal umbrage” at the allegations.

“Garda Waldron attempted her name and address under the public order act and she refused to give them.

“Garda Waldron asked again, she refused again, then he moved to arrest her. She attempted to walk off the bridge.

“I handed the signage to Garda Breen and went to assist. Garda Waldron was moving Ms O’Doherty towards the steps. At the top of the steps she placed her arm on the railing to resist arrest. She held onto the railing. I assisted Garda Waldron. He asked her to remove her hand from the railing. I assisted him to remove her hand.”

“This is lies,” Ms O’Doherty said from her seat in the court.

“I told you already no more interruptions,” said Judge Kennedy. “Can you speak to her please Mr Maloney.”

Garda O’Sullivan continued to describe gardaí placing O’Doherty in cuffs, “due to her erratic behaviour and resisting arrest”.

He said that the cuffs were used to convey her safely to the garda station after displaying erratic behaviour.

“She stated that she had an exemption from the garda commissioner and that she had the last two garda commissioners sacked,” said Garda Sullivan.

He said that they escorted her down the stairs and placed her in the patrol car, bringing her to Bray Garda Station.

While cross examining the garda witness, Mr Maloney said that “we live in a world where free speech is held dear. This appears to be a form of general protest and as a member of An Garda Síochána you should have impartiality.”

Garda Sullivan said that his personal opinion is that RTE is a reputable broadcaster, and that the wearing of masks was being urged by the HSE for public safety. “I could see how the banners could be considered offensive and a possible cause for concern,” he said.

Mr Maloney said that the garda is entitled to his personal opinion. “Shouldn’t you park your personal opinion? The banners are themselves an opinion of one mindset. They are entitled to hold those views, isn’t that correct?”

Garda Sullivan agreed. “You have expressed your personal views. I put it to you that your decision to act was based on those personal views.”

The garda said again that his decision was made after observing vehicles jamming on brakes.

Mr Maloney said that while the people in the footage were vocal, there was nothing hostile in their demeanour.

“It was quite threatening,” said Garda Sullivan.

Footage was played in court captured by Dolores Webster, Peadair Roche, and Gemma O’Doherty.

The court heard that the clips were shared widely on social media channels around the time of the incident.

“You’re aware that Ms O’Doherty is a journalist of some renown for a long number of years,” said Mr Maloney.

“In her capacity as a journalist she would have certain views based on her own personal experience. She has worked on a large number of cases and covered topics such as paedophilia, garda corruption and other matters regarding the investigation of crimes.”

Garda Sullivan said that he is not familiar with her work.

“She is a legitimate journalist of long standing,” said Mr Maloney. “The utterances you have referred to only emerged as a direct result of Garda Waldron’s unilateral action in taking down the posters. She reacted.”

Mr Maloney said that her views were not directed personally at Garda Sullivan. “She was more concerned with broadcasting to her followers,” he said.

Mr Maloney said that the demand for Ms O’Doherty’s name and address would have to be made lawfully. “It has to be invoked properly. It’s not power in a vacuum. A person has liberty to come and go. When my client stepped away she had not been arrested and a lawful demand had not been made.”

He added that she had leaflets in her right hand and was being held by her left hand.

In the footage played in court, O’Doherty could be heard during her arrest saying that she had a sore shoulder.

“She was bent forward,” said Mr Maloney. “She’s about 5ft 3 and of slight build. You are saying this resistance caused Garda Waldron to put cuffs on.” Garda Sullivan said that he supported that action.

“The garda code is to avoid using cuffs when dealing with a woman prisoner except in exceptional circumstances,” he said.

O’Doherty left the courtroom in tears at that point, and returned within a few minutes.

Mr Maloney remarked that the footage showed free-flowing traffic, and that the camera’s weren’t in Garda Sullivan’s face.

A woman on the footage expressed the view that while she didn’t agree with the posters, she said they had a right to be there.

Ms O’Doherty was heard tutting during the cross-examination. “Can you stay quiet please and enough of those comments,” said Judge Kennedy. “I’ve asked you already.”

Mr Maloney said that using the handcuffs was unnecessary and disproportionate, “especially in circumstances where you were dealing with a female”.

Mr Maloney said that it would not be unusual to see banners on the flyover, for football, elections, Christmas and other events.

Garda Joseph Waldron said that he went on duty in Newtown at 4 p.m. and answered the alarm call to Druids Glen. It was a false alarm and as he returned, Garda Waldron said, he received a call from Bray Garda Station asking if he had his pen knife with him.

“I was told there were posters attached to the pedestrian bridge in Kilmacanogue which were abusive in nature and distracting traffic.”

He said that he noticed on arrival that cars were swerving, distracted by the banners.

He started to remove the banners, he told the court. Garda Waldron said that the people on the bridge were up in his face with phones, telling him he was stealing.

Garda Waldron said that he explained to Ms O’Doherty that her behaviour constituted a breach of section six of the public order act.

Mr Maloney noted that the footage, which was before the court, showed that Garda Waldron did not mention section six of the public order act. Garda Waldron said that he had, and his voice was drowned out by O’Doherty.

“You can see my lips moving and all you can hear is her voice,” said Garda Waldron, commenting on the footage played in court.

Garda Waldron said that he told her to move out of the way while the protesters continued to say that what he was doing was illegal.

Garda Waldron said that he demanded O’Doherty’s name and address under section 24 of the public order act. “Just before I got that out she said you are not getting my name and address. She said it again and went to run away. I turned to my left, placed my hand on the handrail, and she ran into my arm.”

Garda Waldron told her then that she was under arrest. “She screamed at that stage ‘Dee, Dee, he’s assaulting me.’”

He said he escorted her to the end of the bridge and described her grabbing the railing, then doing so a second time. “She jumped forward to grab the railing,

“She was asked several times to let go of the railing,” he said. “The whole time she was screaming and uncooperative. I took out my cuffs and told her she was going to be handcuffed because of her behaviour.”

He said that gardaí gently removed her hands from the railing. Garda Waldron said that he felt he had no option but to handcuff O’Doherty.

Mr Maloney said that just one phone call was made to gardaí on the day complaining about the banners.

“Your actions were ill judged and disproportionate,” said Mr Maloney. “This wasn’t a violent or unruly group of people.”

“They were like buzzing flies around the other two gardaí with their phones out,” said Garda Waldron. “I got in to do what I had to do.”

“Your actions unnecessarily inflamed the situation,” said Mr Maloney, adding that the garda hadn’t provided any statutory justification for taking the banners.

In the footage, Garda Waldron is repeatedly called a ‘gangster’ by O’Doherty, who adds that gardaí are ‘cowards’ and ‘traitors to the Irish people’. She also shouts that they are ‘scum of the earth’.

Mr Maloney said that the garda code of ethics includes people having rights to “freedom of assembly and association, and to be free from arbitrary arrest or detention”.

“Do you subscribe to that as part of your code of ethics?” Mr Maloney asked. The garda said that he does.

“Freedom of assembly has nothing to do with the distraction level I witnessed,” he said.

At the conclusion of the prosecution case Brendan Maloney made a number of applications.

He said that Ms O’Doherty had not been lawfully arrested under the correct section of the public order act, he said that the garda should have explained the consequences of not giving her name and address, and that her holding a railing did not constitute resisting arrest.

Judge Kennedy refused the applications and went on to convict O’Doherty of the offences imposing a suspended sentence and a fine of €750.

He also directed that a High Court order which is in place preventing the publication on O’Doherty’s address remain in place.

An appeal was lodged by O’Doherty and this will be held in the Circuit Court in the coming months.