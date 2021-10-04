‘Monster' jailed for life for murdering Nadine Lott

Nadine Lott's mother has described the scene at her daughter's apartment, where she was beaten by her former partner to the point where she was "completely unrecognisable", as one of "total horror".

Claire Lott told the Central Criminal Court today that her family are "haunted" by thoughts of her daughter's "terror, fear, panic and cries" during the "prolonged, evil attack" carried out by Daniel Murtagh, a man she described as a "monster".

Referring to the two-week trial which commenced last July, Mrs Lott said that her family had been "dragged" through it, which has "added fresh grief and new nightmares to the memories we carry every day". "We now have even more detail, evidence and pictures of the extreme gravity of Nadine's suffering. The callous, coldness and unremorseful evil that forced our beautiful Nadine from us, her family," she said.

Mrs Lott had described to the jury during the trial the moment she found her daughter lying on her back in the kitchen of her apartment, gurgling and gasping for air.

"I couldn't recognise her face, I couldn't recognise it was Nadine," she recalled.

During today's sentence hearing, Mrs Lott elaborated on the "total horror" of that night on December 13, 2019, saying: "The total carnage that we entered, can and never will be forgotten. The house, her beautiful apartment, was the sight of a horror movie. Nadine’s blood splashed everywhere, broken glass, smashed mirrors, just total horror. When we got to the kitchen the screams of my son and my younger daughter, I will always carry with me."

She continued: "Nadine, my daughter, my baby was beyond recognition, she was gasping, blood pouring from her in so many places that all I could do was lie on the floor with her holding her hand trying to give comfort, comfort that I was there."

The testimony was heard as part of an emotional victim impact statement read today to the Central Criminal Court, where 34-year-old Daniel Murtagh was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murdering his former partner Nadine Lott.

In her statement, Mrs Lott said the staff at St Vincent's Hospital had "tried so hard" and "went above and beyond", with "many visibly emotional at what they were seeing and dealing with". "For people who witness a lot in their daily roles this was testament to the monstrosity and evil Nadine had endured in her final hours," she added.

Nadine died three days later on December 17, which Mrs Lott described as a "nightmare" which "had no ending".

"That same evening Nadine was taken from the hospital to the coroner’s morgue, as now my daughter was evidence, my baby was evidence, her little body would be used to help with her case. Nadine’s case against a monster for the evil she had endured," she said.

"Life without Nadine is cruel, empty, to have to carry on without her every minute of every day is a struggle. The never-ending pain, tangible emptiness, constant flashbacks are now part of an existence for us - Nadine’s adoring family. We live in a never-ending nightmare that has no waking up time. We are haunted by Nadine’s terror, fear, panic, cries on that night during the prolonged evil attack," she said.

On August 5, Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was convicted by unanimous jury verdict of murdering his 30-year-old ex-partner Ms Lott at her apartment in St Mary's Court, Arklow, on December 17, 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Passing sentence today, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath called the murder of Nadine "brutal" and said that the evidence from gardaí and first responders who attended the scene in the aftermath of the attack, some who remain greatly upset, was "testament to the terror, evil and brutality" that the deceased was subjected to.

The judge said the actions that Nadine's family had to carry out at the scene, in particular Claire Lott, who he said made efforts to keep her daughter alive, were "unimaginable". He said these circumstances exemplified the "great bond" in this "very caring and close knit family".

Mr Justice MacGrath extended his condolences to the Lott family and friends "on a greatly loved and greatly loving daughter and friend". In particular, the judge said that he wished to mention Claire Lott, who showed "great courage and love in the face of a most terrifying and horrific experience".

"This will continue to have an enduring effect on all those who loved Nadine Lott," he concluded.

The judge then sentenced Murtagh to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder. The sentence was backdated to December 16 2019, when he went into custody.