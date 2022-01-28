Married man from Bray who viewed images of children having sex with animals has jail time halved

The Criminal Courts of Justice where the Court of Appeal sits.

A married man who used the mobile phone app Kik to view images of young children having sex with animals has had his jail time halved on appeal.

Paul Nolan (57), formerly of Ripley Hills, Bray, but now a prisoner at Midlands Prison, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with two years suspended after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court last November.

Nolan, a former warehouse manager, later appealed the severity of the sentence on the grounds that Judge Patrick Quinn failed to give sufficient weight to the length of time between sentencing and the dates of the offences, which had occurred sometime between January and September 2013.

At the Court of Appeal, Damien Colgan SC, for Nolan, said his client had pleaded guilty at “the first available opportunity”, while background reports had indicated he was at a “moderate risk” of reoffending.

Judge Quinn’s headline sentence of five years for the offence had been “excessive”, he continued, if the comparatively low number of images involved were taken into consideration.

“Prison should be the last resort,” Mr Colgan said, adding that his client had no previous convictions prior to this case, and hadn’t came to the attention of the authorities since his arrest.

Counsel also told the court that Nolan was a willing candidate for the Safer Lives programme, which helps offenders overcome harmful sexual behaviours, and that there was a place available for him.

Quashing the two year-term, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, sitting with Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh, said the offences Nolan had been convicted of were not “victimless crimes”.

Impoverished people from the poorest parts of the world were being exploited for the benefit of the appellant, Mr Justice McCarthy continued.

However, the judge also said it was the court’s view that the appropriate starting point for sentencing in this case was three years.

Mr Justice McCarthy also said the appellant’s early plea and willingness to participate in rehabilitation “gave rise to mitigation”, while his “moderate risk” of re-offending was another matter which needed to be addressed.

Sentencing Nolan to two-years’ imprisonment, with the final 12 months suspended for three years, the judge said Nolan would have to remain under the supervision of the Probation Services for three years after his release from custody.

Earlier, James Kelly BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Judge Quinn had access to all the “possible information” he required and had “assessed the material carefully” before sentencing.

Although the number of images involved hadn’t been as numerous as other cases, Judge Quinn had been concerned about the potential risk of re-offending by the appellant, Mr Kelly added.

“This was not considered to be a minor offence, it was an indictable offence,” Mr Kelly said, adding that the material found by gardai on devices owned by appellant was rated at the “higher end of the upper category” of offending as they featured young girls involved in bestiality.

After his arrest, Nolan told gardai he had been “going through an experimental phase” at the time he accessed the child abuse images and was looking to “spice up” his sex life but had since “moved on.”

The appellant, who comes originally from Shankill, Co Dublin, also claimed he knew that distributing child pornography was an offence but did not realise looking at such material was also a crime.

Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court was told the abuse images were discovered on computers and a phone belonging to Nolan by accident, after he was wrongfully implicated in another garda investigation on an entirely separate matter.

Detective Garda Gary Collins said the equipment was seized during a search of Nolan’s home on September 11, 2013 but it was not examined by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau until 2017.

Det Gda Collins said Nolan stated he had no real interest in looking again at the images as part of the investigation.

The court heard a Garda forensic computer examiner had categorised nine videos and five images, including one of a young girl aged 10-12, as the most serious type of sexually explicit material.

A further video and 76 images were categorised as moderate in terms of abusive levels.

Under cross-examination by counsel for Nolan, Damien Colgan SC, Det Garda Collins acknowledged that Nolan had not got involved in any distribution of the material but was engaged in chat groups about it.

He also noted that Nolan’s use of computers had been monitored since 2013 and no further concerns had arisen, nor had he come to the attention of gardaí about any other matter.