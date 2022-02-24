Man arrested following drug seizure to appear in court

A man has been charged in relation to Wednesday’s seizure of drugs valued at €48,000 in the Wicklow area and is due to appear before Bray District Court on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group operating in the Wicklow area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of this operation a premises was searched in the Wicklow area. Drugs consisting of MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were recovered and seized by Revenue officers.

A follow-up search of a vehicle resulted in the recovery of four firearms, consisting of a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded, as well as a silencer and a quantity of ammunition which were subsequently seized by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí arrested four people. The man (30) and woman (25) arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 have been released from custody. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

The man (26) and woman (23) arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, have both been charged. The man is scheduled to appear before Bray District Court this afternoon, Thursday, February 24.

The woman has been released and will appear before the courts at a later date.