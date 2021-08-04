Lack of parking facilities in west Wicklow highlighted by local councillors

Concerns have been raised about a lack of parking facilities in rural areas of west Wicklow.

The issue came up at the July meeting of the Baltinglass Municipal District.

Cllr Patsy Glennon (FF) highlighted that there was a need for parking in Hollywood village. He pointed to a recent incident where a garda patrol car had issued a number of parking tickets to cars parked on the footpath on a Sunday morning.

‘People were incensed to get parking tickets during Mass,’ Cllr Glennon said, adding that most of the available parking was gone early in the morning due to walkers visiting St Kevin’s Way.

He suggested that a portion of any funding to carry out improvements in Glendalough should go to Hollywood as the village is a major route to the historic site from the west of the county.

Cllr John Mullen (FF) said that a number of cars had also received parking tickets in Knockananna. He said the issue of parking was creating headaches for businesses opening up. He argued there is a need for safe parking that also allows agricultural vehicles to travel on rural roads.

Cllr Gerry O’Neill (Ind) asked for an update on plans for parking in the Burgage area of Blessington. He suggested that there was space within the Council owned lands to provide some parking facilities.

Breege Kilkenny, district manager, said she had raised the issue with gardai and double yellow lines can only be installed where parking bye-laws are in place. She suggested land close to the graveyard could provide parking, but this would require a public consultation. In relation to Council lands at Burgage, she said it is unlikely that parking facilities will be provided there as land is earmarked for social housing.

Cllr Glennon noted that parking enforcement is a matter for the gardai, but the district needed to look at alternative parking facilities to discourage inappropriate parking.