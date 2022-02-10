Former solicitor Michael Lynn received €4.1 million for home mortgage in 2007

The trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn accused of multi-million euro thefts has heard he was issued a cheque for over €4 million for the purchase of a home in 2007.

Mr Lynn (53) is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard. He denies all charges against him.

The financial institutions involved are Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, Danske Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank PLC, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd, and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

Mr Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin on dates between October 23, 2006 and April 20, 2007.

An extended jury panel of 15 jurors is required for the trial, which is expected to last up to 14 weeks and hear from over 70 witnesses.

Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting, has already outlined to the jury that it was the State's case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties.

Mr McGrath told the jury they will hear of a method repeatedly where Mr Lynn applied for mortgages to at least two, and in many cases a number of, different financial institutions which then lent him the money unaware of the other mortgage applications.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Killian McMahon told Mr McGrath that between 2003 and 2008 he was the internal auditor for Irish Nationwide Building Society.

Mr McMahon said he had no personal dealings with Mr Lynn and was going to give evidence simply from the records of the bank. He said as a result of certain investigations he was asked to review records regarding applications made by Mr Lynn.

He said he made a statement based on information contained within documents of Irish Nationwide Building Society and entries in its record books. He said these were documents received by employees in the course of business and that copies were produced that are before the court.

Before the jury, Mr McMahon identified a document before the court as being a home loan application made by Mr Lynn and his wife for the purchase of a home in Howth, Co Dublin. He said the loan amount was €4,125,000 and the application was signed by both Mr Lynn and his wife.

He identified a document as being a statement of affairs for Mr Lynn which was purported to have been signed by accountants Kinsella Mitchell & Associates. He said this statement represented the amount of Mr Lynn's assets and the loans on them and was given in with the loan application on April 2, 2007.

Mr McMahon identified a document as being a solicitor's undertaking which was provided in relation to this particular purchase. He said it is said to be signed by solicitor Fiona McAleenan and is dated January 16, 2007.

He identified a document as being a cheque issued by Irish Nationwide Building Society for the amount of €4,125,000 on April 4, 2007. He then identified a document as a statement of the society's current account which showed this figure being withdrawn the following day.

The trial continues before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.