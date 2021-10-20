Wicklow

Farmer struck garda in the leg

Arklow Courthouse. Photo; Paul Messitt Expand

Arklow Courthouse. Photo; Paul Messitt

wicklowpeople

A farmer who kicked a garda while in a delusional state received a suspended sentence at Arklow District Court on Wednesday.

Declan Finnerty (52) Ballynomona, Redcross, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Arklow Garda Station on October 25, 2020.

The court heard on the day in question at 5.35 p.m., the defendant had been detained by gardai under the Mental Health Act. He was sitting in the public office of Arklow Garda Station under the supervision of three gardai. A doctor had been called to examine him. Finnerty became aggressive, then approached Garda Comerford asking if he was “McAndrew’s son”. At 6.05 p.m., Finnerty took off his jumper and adopted a boxing stance. Garda Comerford explained to Finnerty that he was not “McAndrew’s son”.

