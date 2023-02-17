Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Family ‘feel trapped in their home’ after death threats from Wicklow men, court hears

I'm going to kill you and I'll kill anyone else that's in the house’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

braypeople

Alison O'Riordan

A once ‘ordinary, happy family’ now feel ‘trapped in their home’ after they were told by two Wicklow men that they would be killed over an alleged drug debt, the Court of Appeal has heard.

The two men who inflicted terror by demanding money from the ‘entirely innocent’ parents of an ‘unfortunate’ addict over the alleged debt had their six-year prison sentences upheld by the court in a judgement on Friday.

Privacy