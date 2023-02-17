Family ‘feel trapped in their home’ after death threats from Wicklow men, court hears

A once ‘ordinary, happy family’ now feel ‘trapped in their home’ after they were told by two Wicklow men that they would be killed over an alleged drug debt, the Court of Appeal has heard.

The two men who inflicted terror by demanding money from the ‘entirely innocent’ parents of an ‘unfortunate’ addict over the alleged debt had their six-year prison sentences upheld by the court in a judgement on Friday.

Curtis Devlin (28), of Hazelwood, Fassaroe, Bray, Co Wicklow had pleaded guilty to one count of blackmail and Patrick Gray (39), with an address at Hazelwood in Bray had pleaded guilty to one count of demanding with menace. In November 2021 both men received sentences of ten years imprisonment with the final four years suspended for a period of four years.

At the men's sentence hearing at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Patrick Quinn was told that on October 11 2020 at a property in Co Wexford, the appellants made an unwarranted demand for money on a married couple. Arriving at their house that day, the couple noticed a car outside the property from which the appellants emerged and gained access to the house by climbing a wall or gate.

The two accused approached the couple, who immediately anticipated "trouble". The sentencing court was informed that the couple's daughter was a drug user and so the couple had assumed that the two men were at their house in connection with their daughter's involvement with drugs.

Gray told the couple that a quantity of drugs had been stolen and/or seized from an associate of theirs and that they were holding the couple's daughter responsible for their loss. The men demanded money from them in recompense.

Whilst the couple were in the house with the men, a phone was handed to one of the injured party, where a man told them to do what the appellants said and advised them to pay what was sought. These demands were rejected and the appellants left the house.

Shortly after Gray and Devlin left the house, one of the injured parties received a call on his mobile phone from a voice that he believed to be Patrick Gray demanding €10,000 by 9pm that night.

A second phone call was received where further threats were issued including: "The guards won't stop me. I'm coming back down now. I want my money. I'm going to kill your wife and I'm going to kill you and I'll kill anyone else that's in the house".

Evidence was given that these calls were made in the getaway car whilst both appellants were travelling in it.

Delivering judgment, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, presiding at the three-judge appeal court, said it found that there was no meaningful difference between then men's involvement or culpability. The menace, the judge said, was the product not merely of what was said but by the very fact that both men were there in the house. The appeal court found that this was a joint enterprise and that the sentencing judge was entitled and correct to consider it such.

The Court of Appeal found that no distinction could be made between the appellants as to their culpability; the nature of the crime was the menacing presence of both individuals acting together even if one of them seemed to be speaking on behalf of both. Both men, the appeal court judge said, were in the car when phone calls were made from it and both bore responsibility.

Counsel for the appellants had submitted that the sentencing judge failed to afford sufficient weight to the mitigation factors, stressing the guilty pleas and the cooperation afforded to gardai. The Court of Appeal found that there was no such failure as appeared from the very comprehensive sentencing remarks of the sentencing judge.

Dismissing the appeals of both men, Mr Justice McCarthy said that a major aggravating factor in the case was that entirely innocent family members of an unfortunate drug addict were selected on a premeditated basis so that pressure could be put upon them to pay a drug debt.

At the sentence hearing, one of the injured parties referred to the ‘terror inflicted upon them’ in their victim impact statements - that they were an ordinary, happy family before the incident but that life has now changed.

She revealed that the family have now become obsessed with safety, refusing to leave their home together with their inability to guarantee their safety and security. She also described how she and her husband now feel trapped in their own home.