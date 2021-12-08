Enniskerry GAA players’ fall from lorry an ‘unfortunate’ accident

An “unfortunate” accident which saw several Enniskerry GAA football players fall off a lorry while celebrating a cup win resulted from several factors, Bray District Court has heard.

Two men appeared before the court on Thursday, November 25 to answer charges in relation to the incident on October 12, 2019.

Oisin Barry (24), The Granary, Forgefield, Enniskery, faced charges of careless driving and driving without insurance at Enniskerry village on October 12, 2019. However, the court heard that Mr Barry had been covered by his employer’s insurance policy at the time and Judge David Kennedy dismissed this charge.

After hearing from several prosecution witnesses, Judge Kennedy said he would also dismiss the careless driving charge against Mr Barry as he was not satisfied that the State’s case would reach a standard where he would be satisfied to convict.

Keith Manning (47), Swallows Nest, Kilmalon, Enniskerry had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of allowing a learner permit holder to drive unaccompanied at Enniskerry village on October 12, 2019. He also faced a charge of allowing a vehicle to be used without a certificate of roadworthiness on the same date, however this charge was dismissed as a certificate was provided to the court.

The court heard that up to 15 witnesses would be called to give evidence during the hearing.

The first witness, former Garda Laura McCann, gave evidence that Bray Garda Station had received a call at 6.35 p.m. on the day in question that a number of males had fallen from the roof of a bus in Enniskerry. At the scene, she observed ambulance personnel treating a number of males on the ground beside the bus stop on the R760/Enniskerry-Kilmacanogue Road. She was then approached by a witness, Aisling Vickers, who said Enniskerry GAA had been holding a celebration involving a large group of people. Ms Vickers told the garda that she had observed the vehicle travel down Kilgarron Hill to the village, then make a right turn towards the bus stop. Fmr Garda McCann said the injured were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital.

Fmr Garda McCann told Judge Kennedy she did not observe the vehicle at the scene, and was told it had been moved to provide access for emergency vehicles. She confirmed the owner of the truck was Keith Manning and Oisin Barry was the driver. The vehicle was a truck and trailer, containing a mobile stage. Both Mr Manning and Mr Barry offered to make voluntary statements under caution. Mr Barry told gardai that he had been asked to drive the truck by his employer, Mr Manning, as part of a celebration for the Enniskerry GAA team.

A section of Mr Barry’s statement was read out to the court by former Garda McCann. Mr Barry said he agreed to drive the truck as a goodwill gesture for his employer and community and had not been paid to do this. He was not a member of the club, but was familiar with the team. His uncle, who had a full driving licence, had accompanied him when he collected the truck and parked it outside a shop on Kilgarron Hill. Mr Barry said he had not driven this particular truck, but was familiar with the vehicle. Mr Manning conducted a safety check and fitted the hand rails. The team then left the clubhouse and approached the truck in good spirits. Mr Manning showed the players to the trailer and the stairs to the roof. Once the players were on the balcony, the truck moved off at a walking pace. The truck stopped briefly outside Spar, then took a right turn towards Enniskerry Garda Station.

In his statement, Mr Barry said he stopped the truck and applied the handbrake. As he went to move the truck forward to angle the cab to allow the players to leave the trailer unit, he heard shouting. Mr Barry stopped the truck, but could not see what had happened. Mr Manning told him to stay with the truck and make sure it was secure.

Mr Barry was then asked to move the truck to make way for the ambulances. He parked it outside the gates of Powerscourt, then returned to the village. Mr Barry was breathalysed by gardai and the results were negative. He also told gardai that he had suggested a rigid truck was used as he was more familiar with it, Mr Manning told him that he wanted to use the arctic truck as it was “more of a showstopper”.

Photos of the truck were handed to the court as evidence. Responding to a query from Judge Kennedy, former Garda McCann said the trailer unit is generally used in a stationary position as a stage. A sketch of the scene and a copy of a map of the village were handed into the court. Mobile phone footage of the players’ fall was also played in court.

During cross-examination by Mr Barry’s solicitor Joseph Maguire, former Garda McCann confirmed the truck travelled around 1km from Kilgarron Hill into the village and had been accompanied by people on foot. She also agreed with Mr Maguire that it would have been necessary for Mr Barry to lift the hand brake and switch to the footbrake in order to adjust the cab to allow players to exit the trailer unit.

Mr Maguire suggested the truck had moved between 6 and 8ft to adjust the cab’s position. This movement would have been intended to allow players to leave via the entrance at the front of the trailer behind the cab. He said Mr Barry had been directed to turn right and to stop the truck at the bus stop.

Ms McCann agreed with Mr Maguire that the truck had moved through the village at a walking pace and the driver would have needed to adjust the cab to allow players to exit. She suggested that this movement, the incline of the road and players moving towards the back of the trailer could have contributed to the accident.

The inspector told the court the truck had moved to allow players to exit, however, the fall had occurred at the other end of the trailer.

Responding to a question from Mr Maguire, Ms McCann said Mr Barry’s statement said his uncle had been walking at the side of the cab and giving him instructions.

Mr Maguire suggested to Judge Kennedy that the truck had experienced a slight movement during the changeover between the handbrake and footbrake. The vehicle then moved with gravity downhill no more than 6 inches.

Judge Kennedy asked if an experienced driver could have compensated for the effect of gravity, suggesting that allowing a vehicle to roll could be a sign of an inexperienced driver.

Mr Maguire said it was an issue with the vehicle. He pointed out that Mr Barry passed his driving test four weeks after this incident. While Mr Barry was an experienced driver of heavy goods vehicles, it had been the first time he had driven this particular type of truck. Mr Maguire said Mr Barry had been supervised at all times.

Judge Kennedy then put the hearing on hold while he dealt with other cases. The hearing resumed later in the court sitting.

Aisling Vickers gave evidence that she had been standing outside Spar when the team came down in what appeared to be an open-top bus. She saw a group of people standing on the top of the bus, which turned right at the clock tower. The celebrations continued and the passengers walked towards the back of the bus. The vehicle moved forward slightly. At this point, the barrier gave way and “they fell off”, Ms Vickers said.

Ms Vickers said she had a good view of the scene and had been standing relatively close. She said she saw support vehicles including a motorbike, but could not remember the layout of the vehicles or the presence of any stewards. Ms Vickers said she did not recognise the truck driver. She recalled that the players had been spread out on the top of the bus, then moved to the back. If they stayed at the front, no one would have seen them as the supporters were behind the bus, she added.

The inspector asked Ms Vickers about the road, which she described as a relatively flat two-way carraige-way at the bus stop. She agreed that the gradient of the road increases in the direction of Church Hill.

Under cross-examination from Mr Maguire, Ms Vickers said supporters had been standing near the pharmacy and the Powerscourt Arms. These locations would have been behind the truck when it stopped. She said she noticed a slight movement of the truck before the players fell, but had not seen any driving she considered to be dangerous or careless.

Mr Maguire then asked Ms Vickers about her role helping the injured. Ms Vickers said she is a nurse and had been a first responder on the scene. She identified it as a multi-trauma incident and shouted for the bus to be moved to create space for emergency services. She said she had shouted “get that truck out of here, it’s going to be a very busy area,” but had not directed this at anyone.

In his evidence, Garda Higgins of Bray Garda Station said the scene was “pandemonium” when he arrived, with many injured on the ground. He was told the truck had been moved and asked where it was parked. He spoke with Mr Manning, who arranged a meeting with Mr Barry. Garda Higgins confirmed he had breathalysed Mr Barry, and obtained a negative result. Mr Barry had produced his learner’s permit and both defendants were co-operative. The truck was seized by gardai. Garda Higgins said he then helped to direct traffic at the scene.

Seamus O’Gorman, a player with Enniskerry GAA, told the court he had been one of around 20 people on the roof of the truck, but could not remember who told them to go up there. The players had entered the vehicle outside the clubhouse and travelled towards into the village.

Judge Kennedy asked Mr O’Gorman if he had known about the truck in advance. Mr O’Gorman said he found out at the clubhouse about the procession. He said the team entered the trailer from the side, then walked upstairs to the roof.

Judge Kennedy requested Mr O’Gorman to clarify the location of the stairs and entrance. Mr O’Gorman said he thought it was “at the side“ of the truck.

The inspector asked if the players had been drinking. Mr O’Gorman agreed they may have, but it was “nothing extortionate” as the players were only in the clubhouse for about 20 minutes. Mr O’Gorman said he was not aware who was driving the truck or of communication between the players and the driver. He said no one instructed the players where to go once they entered the truck. When the truck pulled in at the bus stop, he moved from the front to the back as the crowd was outside the Powerscourt Arms.

The players were “cheering and shouting” and had “all run down the back of the truck” to the crowd, he said. Mr O’Gorman said he thought this had caused players to fall as the “barrier gave way”. He had been in the second or third row and felt pressure behind him as players ran to the back of the trailer.

Mr O’Gorman suffered a minor fracture to his pelvis in the incident and was recovering well. He recalled the truck had moved slightly, but could not say when this happened in relation to the fall.

During cross-examination, Mr O’Gorman said he had been standing at the front of the trailer holding onto a barrier when the truck came down the hill. He agreed with Mr Maguire that he’d observed nothing dangerous or unusual about the driving.

Replying to a question from the inspector, Mr O’Gorman said he believed the barrier had been secured with cable ties, but could not be sure.

Enniskerry GAA player Sam Brown told the court he had not known about the truck until the day of the final. He agreed with the inspector that players had taken some alcohol on the day.

He told Judge Kennedy that he had not known on the day that Oisin Barry was the driver, but became aware after the accident. He said that Keith Manning had shown him the stairs to the roof of the trailer.

Mr Brown said it was “probably not the smartest idea” to go to the roof of the trailer. He told the court that it was not possible for players to stand in the middle of the roof while the truck was moving downhill. He had been standing at the front.

When asked by the inspector about the fall, Mr Brown said it was a “blur”. He recalled being on the roof then the ground. He had sustained injuries to his thumb, finger and toe and left leg.

The inspector noted that Mr Brown had made a full statement to gardai after the incident. Mr Brown said he was “ trying to forget” that day as it is “not something I want to remember”.

The inspector asked Mr Brown to explain a line in his statement that the truck “jerked forward as everyone took a step back”. Mr Brown said he meant that the truck had moved back and forward like when a bus stops. He said the movement was “not even an inch”.

Under cross examination, Mr Brown agreed that the barrier on the roof had been waist-high. He confirmed the route truck took to the bus stop. He had seen a viral video of the accident while he was in hospital.

Mr Maguire put it to the witness that the players had moved to the back of the roof to show the cup to the crowd outside the Powerscourt Arms. Mr Brown agreed there had been movement towards the back of the roof and the barrier had seemed to give way with the force. Mr Brown said he believed he was in the second row at the time. He agreed that he could be seen in the video clip of the incident.

Judge Kennedy then said that the last two witnesses had given similar evidence about boarding the bus and the journey into the village. He said that they had described the fall in different terms, one saying the players had “run back to embrace the love of the people” and the other said the bus “jerked less than an inch”. Judge Kennedy asked the defence and prosecution if other witnesses would give similar evidence. The court rose for several minutes to allow the prosecution and defence to discuss the question raised by Judge Kennedy.

When the hearing resumed, the court heard that six witnesses would not be needed.

The next witness, David Fisher, told the court that he is a friend of Mr Manning and knew Mr Barry. He had been out on his motorbike when he observed the truck outside a shop on Kilgarron Hill. Mr Fisher said he stopped and Mr Manning told him the team had won the match. Mr Fisher said he expressed concern about overhead wires. He then offered to travel downhill with the truck and tell the driver if there was an issue. Mr Fisher said it was a spontaneous decision to go with the truck. He stood on the step beside the driver’s door, which remained closed with the window open at all times.

Mr Fisher said he left his motorbike at the top of the hill. He had been aware that a truck would be made available to the team if they won the match, but was not aware Mr Barry would be the driver until the day. He said he did not notice who had shown the team onto the truck, but thought it would have been Mr Manning. The truck moved at a walking pace with a support car driven by Mr Manning’s brother around 10 to 15m in front. Mr Fisher said he was not sure about the type of car and did not notice much traffic on the road at the time. He said Mr Manning was in a car behind.

Responding to questions from the inspector, Mr Fisher said he was looking overhead at the wires during the journey. His intention was to tell the driver to stop if there was an issue, as the trailer was slightly higher than the cab. He said he saw Mr Barry’s uncle walking on the passenger side of the cab and he was giving directions to the driver. The players were in good spirits during the journey. Mr Fisher confirmed he had been working in the truck business for 30 years. He said he could not be certain why the truck had stopped briefly outside Spar.

Mr Fisher agreed with the inspector that the truck then turned right after Mr Barry received a direction from his uncle. There was a crowd of people in this area, but Mr Fisher said the road was clear. He had communicated with Mr Barry about the overhead wires, but nothing else.

Mr Fisher said he left the step once the truck reached the bus stop to move traffic cones from the road where the vehicle would pull in. He did not return to the truck and could not be sure of Mr Barry’s uncle’s location, but suggested he was on the passenger side. Mr Fisher said there were “hijinks” on the roof of the trailer, with a lot of cheering and moving around. Mr Fisher told the court that the cab had to be angled to allow the passengers to leave the trailer, but he was not sure of the location of the access point.

Judge Kennedy asked Mr Fisher where he had been when the players fell from the truck.

Mr Fisher said he was around 5m in front of the truck. Judge Kennedy said Mr Fisher then would not know what would have caused the fall. Mr Fisher said he presumed it was caused by “hijinks”. He added that Mr Barry had stayed with the truck.

Judge Kennedy said as Mr Fisher had been at the front, he did not know what had happened and was of “little value in respect of the careless driving charge”.

Under cross-examination, Mr Fisher confirmed he walked in front of the truck as Mr Barry moved it from the scene. Mr Maguire asked Mr Fisher to clarify if he had been on his motorbike in front of the truck. Mr Fisher said he had been on the step of the cab, but would be known to drive a bike. He said the truck moved at walking pace and there was nothing unusual about the driving.

Garda Ciaran Henley gave evidence of his examination of the truck on October 17, 2019, at Kelly’s Compound in Kilmacanogue. He told Judge Kennedy he had seen the video of the incident on social media before his inspection. The truck’s certificate of roadworthiness was valid. The trailer was registered in the UK and the MOT expired in June 2019. The truck’s brakes and suspension were tested and found to be in correct working order.

Garda Henley described the truck as a mobile stage with a kitchen area and other facilities including a spiral staircase to the roof. He observed the railings had fallen at the back of the trailer. Four bolts should be used to lock the railings to the roof, but he noted cable ties at the scene.

Judge Kennedy asked if the fall had occurred due to force or as the platform was not designed for use while in motion. Garda Henley said there had been 20 people on the roof, which was equivalent to around 2 tonnes of force on the small area. The trailer was designed to be used separately from the truck, which facilitates its movement. If the trailer had been used in a stationary position, the cable ties could have been sufficient to secure the railings.

Judge Kennedy said he could not convict Mr Barry of the careless driving charge based on the evidence. The equipment was of the wrong type, he said, and a bus would have been a more appropriate means to transport the team. Judge Kennedy said the accident was “unfortunate” and had occurred due to a combination of factors including the players’ movement towards the back of the trailer and the small movement of the truck forward.

Judge Kennedy added that he did not see how the prosecution evidence could reach a standard that he would be satisfied to convict Mr Barry of careless driving and dismissed the charge.

Judge Kennedy then turned to the charge of allowing a driver with a learner permit to drive unaccompanied, faced by Mr Manning. Mr Manning’s solicitor argued that while a fully qualified driver was not present in the cab with Mr Barry at all times, they had been in proximity. He also said Mr Manning’s insurance had dealt with any claims arising from this incident.

Judge Kennedy said the law states a learner driver should be accompanied at all times, which meant someone should be in the cab and not “hanging off the mirror”. He asked Mr Manning if he often allowed a learner driver to use the truck unaccompanied.

Mr Manning said it is a “grey area” and referred to the driver’s test. Judge Kennedy said the incident was not a test, noting that he was not apportioning blame.

Mr Manning’s solicitor confirmed that the defendant took responsibility. He asked Judge Kennedy to consider a probation bond as a penalty, pointing out that Mr Manning does a lot of charity work in the area.

Gardai told Judge Kennedy that the defendant had three previous convictions for road traffic charges.

Judge Kennedy said the incident was “unfortunate” and while Mr Manning’s “heart was in the right place”, a bus with “proper railings” should have been used to transport the team. He imposed a fine of €500 with three months to pay.