Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Enniskerry GAA players’ fall from lorry an ‘unfortunate’ accident

Judge finds wrong equipment, repositioning of players and slight movement by truck all contributed to incident in October 2019

Bray Courthouse. File photo. Expand

Close

Bray Courthouse. File photo.

Bray Courthouse. File photo.

Bray Courthouse. File photo.

braypeople

An “unfortunate” accident which saw several Enniskerry GAA football players fall off a lorry while celebrating a cup win resulted from several factors, Bray District Court has heard.

Two men appeared before the court on Thursday, November 25 to answer charges in relation to the incident on October 12, 2019.

Privacy