Dublin man jailed for two years for raping girl (16) in Wicklow

A Dublin man with cognitive difficulties, who was 16 years old when he raped a girl in Wicklow the same age, has been jailed for two years.

In her victim impact statement the young woman described how the rape had impacted and changed her life forever and how the whole court process had made her feel like a victim again.

She said the accused had taken her innocence that day and “used her like some rag doll.” She said he had dehumanised her, leaving her to feel shame for something she had no control over.

The court heard the accused man, now aged 22 years old, has cognitive difficulties and has been assessed as currently having the intellectual capacity of a 14-year-old.

The man pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the girl in Co Wicklow on a date between the January 1 and 31 in 2017. He has no previous convictions.

A prosecuting garda told Elis Brennan SC, prosecuting, that the teenagers, who had common acquaintances, began communicating through social media and WhatsApp. They agreed to meet and went for a walk on a beach on a dark evening. He tried to kiss her, but she pulled away.

The accused pushed the young woman against a container and raped her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop. He grabbed and restrained her when she tried to walk away. They returned home by train without speaking.

He asked her by text to keep it between them and said he did not mean for it to go this far. She later disclosed what had occurred to a friend and went with her mother to gardaí in 2018.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Friday said the court had to consider the harm done to the injured party in the shattering of her security and how she had been affected by this crime.

He said it should be acknowledged that any person who comes forward to make a complaint shows a huge degree of courage and determination, but it was never going to be the case that the court can undo the damage or reverse what has happened.

Mr Justice McDermott said in sentencing the court must assess the penalty appropriate to the offender and offence and take into account the mitigating factors.

He said if the accused had committed the offence as an adult, he would be imposing a seven-year sentence but the court had to take into account the man’s age and maturity at the time, as well as his cognitive difficulties. He imposed a sentence of four and a half years before mitigation.

The judge then took into consideration mitigating factors such as the man’s guilty plea and said the court accepted he was making a genuine attempt to address his responsibilities at this time.

He imposed three and a half years and suspended the final 18 months on strict conditions including probation supervision, no contact with the injured party and engagement with appropriate services.

In her victim statement the young woman outlined how she had been left with psychological wounds, had been diagnosed with PTSD and suffers from insomnia, night terrors and panic attacks.

She said she had dropped hobbies and isolated herself. She fears the worst in every situation and struggled in school.

The court heard that when interviewed by gardai the accused claimed he thought she was saying stop to pulling her hair but acknowledged he had carried on despite her saying no. He later attended with a prepared statement fully denying the rape allegations.

He pleaded guilty to rape the month prior to his trial date. He reaffirmed that plea to two legal teams during several adjournments of the sentencing when it emerged in reports prepared for the court that it appeared he had not accepted the intercourse was not consensual.

Morgan Shelly BL, defending, told the court that his client appears outwardly to be an adult in his early 20’s but was currently operating with an intellectual capacity of 14 years old. He outlined his client’s mental health difficulties and suicidal ideation.

He asked the court to take into account his guilty plea, the fact he was a minor at the time of the offending and his cognitive difficulties outlined in a report before the court which he said would affect his culpability.

He also asked the court to note his good work history and lack of previous convictions or any adverse attention since. The accused has been assessed as at low risk of sexual reoffending.

Mr Shelly said his client had asked him to place on record that he apologises for the crime itself and is cognisant that the case dragging on had been a source of difficulty and distress for the young woman.

He said his client fully admits the crime and acknowledges that he did not stop when the young woman said no and acknowledges that must have caused her great harm.

Counsel said prison would be difficult for the accused but said he had had family support.