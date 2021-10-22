Defendant is currently working abroad

A Rathdangan man facing three road traffic charges had his case adjourned at Arklow District Court on Wednesday, October 20 as he is currently working in the United Kingdom.

Damien Wybrant (41) 1 Pinnacle View, Rathdangan, was not present in court to face charges of dangerous driving, no insurance and driving without a licence at Glenphilipeen, Tinahely on December 22, 2020.

Solicitor Padraig Hyland told the court the defendant was not present as he is working in the UK. Mr Wybrant had indicated that he wished to plead not guilty to the charges. Applications were made for disclosure and a hearing date.

Judge David Kennedy asked if the defendant would be in Ireland for the Christmas period. Mr Hyland said he did not know, however, he understood Mr Wybrant was not working permanently in the UK.

Judge Kennedy adjourned the case to January 19, 2022 for a hearing.