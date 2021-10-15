Defendant admitted to having no insurance

Premium
A motorist received a four-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine road traffic charges at Arklow District Court on Wednesday, September 13.
Pater Walker (30) – whose address of 58 Ashwood, Roundwood, was updated to 36 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, during the hearing – pleaded guilty to failing to produce a driving licence within ten days, failing to produce an insurance certificate, failing to produce a driving licence, non-display of a disc, using a vehicle without a valid NCT, non-display of an insurance disc, unaccompanied learner driver and non-display of 'L’ plates by a learner driver at Dock Road, Tinahask Lower, Arklow, on August 7, 2020.
The court heard that on the date in question at 9.40 a.m., gardai observed a car stopping on Dock Road. The driver parked the vehicle and then left it. Gardai spoke with the defendant, who admitted driving the car. They observed the expiry date of the car’s tax disc was March 2020. The insurance disc expiry date was January 9, 2020. No NCT or ‘L’ plates were displayed in the car. Walker was also unaccompanied by a fully qualified driver. He did not have his driving licence with him and admitted having no insurance. A fixed penalty notice was issued, but not paid.
Walker had seven previous convictions, including for theft and road traffic offences. The court heard he had received a three-year driving ban at Wicklow District Court in July in relation to a separate incident.
Solicitor Padraig Hyland said the facts “do not make for good reading”. Walker has a nine-year-old child and was a committed father, he said. His client had found himself in a “bad set of circumstances” over the last few years. He was suffering from a gambling addiction and was in rehabilitation, Mr Hyland said. Although he was working and had regular lifts to work, Walker had taken the car on this occasion. When he was stopped by gardai, he had admitted to the offences.
Mr Hyland said the defendant had no issues with drugs or alcohol. He asked Judge David Kennedy to consider a suspended sentence. Mr Hyland said the defendant had given assurances that he would not be back before the courts again.
Judge Kennedy imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years in relation to the no insurance charge and released the defendant on his own bond of €100 to keep the peace. Judge Kennedy also imposed a five-year driving disqualification and a €100 fine. A €250 fine was imposed in relation to the charge of driving without a licence with the other charges taken into consideration.