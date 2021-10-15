Defendant admitted to having no insurance

A motorist received a four-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine road traffic charges at Arklow District Court on Wednesday, September 13.

Pater Walker (30) – whose address of 58 Ashwood, Roundwood, was updated to 36 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, during the hearing – pleaded guilty to failing to produce a driving licence within ten days, failing to produce an insurance certificate, failing to produce a driving licence, non-display of a disc, using a vehicle without a valid NCT, non-display of an insurance disc, unaccompanied learner driver and non-display of 'L’ plates by a learner driver at Dock Road, Tinahask Lower, Arklow, on August 7, 2020.

The court heard that on the date in question at 9.40 a.m., gardai observed a car stopping on Dock Road. The driver parked the vehicle and then left it. Gardai spoke with the defendant, who admitted driving the car. They observed the expiry date of the car’s tax disc was March 2020. The insurance disc expiry date was January 9, 2020. No NCT or ‘L’ plates were displayed in the car. Walker was also unaccompanied by a fully qualified driver. He did not have his driving licence with him and admitted having no insurance. A fixed penalty notice was issued, but not paid.