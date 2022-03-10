Court of Appeal backs trial judge’s decision to ask jury to acquit man of historic child abuse charges

A trial judge did not exceed his jurisdiction when he directed a jury to acquit a 72-year-old man of historic child sex abuse charges against a relative – and the High Court was wrong to quash that decision on judicial review – the Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault which were alleged to have taken place between April 1968 and December 1970.

The complainant, who was related to the accused and was aged between seven and nine at the time of the alleged offences, first notified gardai of the allegations in January 2015.

In November 2016, the man was returned to stand trial at Bray Circuit Criminal Court.

The trial eventually began in March 2019 but only lasted one day after the judge refused to grant the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) an adjournment.

The DPP had lodged the request when at a pre-trial hearing when it learned the complainant could not attend proceedings for medical reasons.

But with the chief witness unavailable, the judge directed the following day that the jury was to acquit the accused of all charges.

A judicial review of the direction was later sought by the DPP, on the grounds that the trial judge had exceeded his jurisdiction and should not have empanelled a jury after being told the main prosecution witness would not be able to attend the trial.

In a High Court judgement issued last July, Mr Justice Mark Heslin granted the DPP’s application.

The judge ruled that “the attention of the presiding [trial] judge was not drawn with sufficient clarity to the limits placed upon that jurisdiction in the context of a preliminary hearing at the commencement of a trial on the issue of delay”.

The man later appealed Mr Justice Heslin’s decision on the grounds that it was still not known when the witness would be available and that there was no “legal authority” which permitted a court to “leave an accused person in jeopardy indefinitely”.

In a judgement delivered in court, Mr Justice John Edwards, presiding, sitting with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said that a trial judge has an ‘inherent power to adjourn a trial’, while an accused person has the right to an “expeditious trial”.

“The direction to acquit was appropriate and lawful and I would allow the appeal in the circumstances,” Mr Justice Edwards concluded.