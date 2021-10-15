Community service for Avoca man who was ‘so close’ to being jailed

An Avoca man avoided a prison sentence when his case was finalised during a sitting of Arklow District Court on Wednesday, October 13.

Eric Murphy (33) 30 Bellanagh Crescent, Avoca, was before the court in relation to charges of driving without a licence and having no insurance at Ballinacor East, Kilbride, on November 14, 2016; driving without a licence, having no insurance, non-display of a disc, and using a vehicle without an NCT at N11 Kiltimon, Ashford on November 30, 2019; and having no insurance, no road tax, driving without a licence and not displaying a valid NCT certificate at Brook Meadow, Avoca, on February 18, 2020.

Solicitor Padraig Hyland asked the court for leniency in this case. He said Murphy is a cabinet maker with three children and has limited financial means. The defendant had not recently come to the attention of gardai.