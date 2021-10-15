Community service for Avoca man who was ‘so close’ to being jailed

Premium
Community service, fines and driving ban imposed
An Avoca man avoided a prison sentence when his case was finalised during a sitting of Arklow District Court on Wednesday, October 13.
Eric Murphy (33) 30 Bellanagh Crescent, Avoca, was before the court in relation to charges of driving without a licence and having no insurance at Ballinacor East, Kilbride, on November 14, 2016; driving without a licence, having no insurance, non-display of a disc, and using a vehicle without an NCT at N11 Kiltimon, Ashford on November 30, 2019; and having no insurance, no road tax, driving without a licence and not displaying a valid NCT certificate at Brook Meadow, Avoca, on February 18, 2020.
Solicitor Padraig Hyland asked the court for leniency in this case. He said Murphy is a cabinet maker with three children and has limited financial means. The defendant had not recently come to the attention of gardai.
Judge David Kennedy said the defendant had come “so close” to getting a prison sentence, however, he acknowledged Murphy had not recently come to the attention of gardai. He imposed a fine of €100 for driving without a licence. In relation to the no insurance charges, Judge Kennedy imposed 180 hours of community service in lieu of a six-month prison sentence. a disqualification of six years and fines totalling €1,000 with the other charges taken into consideration and six months to pay all fines.