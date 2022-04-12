Case adjourned for Bray defendant alleged to have committed several road traffic offences

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom law.

A case against a defendant charged in connection with a number of alleged road traffic offences was adjourned when it went before last Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court.

Jamie Gray, 22 Hazelwood, Bray, Wicklow, is charged with having no insurance and failing to produce a licence at Newborough, Hollyfort Road, Gorey, on April 20, 2020.

The defendant is further charged with having no ‘L’ plate and being an unaccompanied learner driver at the same location on May 14, 2020.

Further charges of non-display of a tax or insurance disc on the M11, Northbound, Gorey, on September 17, 2020, and non-display of a tax disc at Aske, Gorey, on February 22, 2020, will also be alleged against the defendant in addition to a charge of using a vehicle without an NCT at Ballytegan, Gorey, on March 21, 2020.

Solicitor, John O’Donovan, told Judge Cephas Power that Judge John Cheatle had heard some evidence in the case.

Judge Power then adjourned the matter until April 20.