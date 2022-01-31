Bray man with ‘obnoxious attitude’ fined €350 for speeding

A Bray man was handed a €350 fine for speeding at Gorey District Court.

Thomas Boland (39) of Cedar Court, Bray, was charged with having no insurance, failing to produce an insurance cert and speeding at the M11 Raheenagurren West, Gorey in August of last year.

Garda Cashman told the court that Boland was found to be driving at 140 KM/H in a 120 KM/H zone and when he was stopped, he had an obnoxious attitude and was extremely difficult to deal with.

Boland said that he tried to give the guard his insurance details but that he refused to take them on the side of the road, and so Boland never nominated a garda station.

He added that he did not receive the fine but went with the summons to Bray Garda Station, adding that he wouldn’t pay €160 when this was more than the original fine.

The garda added that Boland denied the speeding offence on the day and Boland said that he still denied it, pleading not guilty.

After the garda contacted the insurance company in court, the insurance charges were withdrawn.

The court heard that Boland had 23 previous convictions, and he asked to give more evidence to defend himself which was denied.

Judge John Cheatle told Boland that he had nothing worthwhile to say on the matter and fined him €250.

Boland said that the case was “ridiculous” and said he couldn’t be expected to pay the fine and walked away.

Judge Cheatle called him back, and told him that he was increasing the fine €350 due to his poor attitude.

Boland said he would appeal the case and left the court.