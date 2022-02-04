Bray man told gardaí he wasn’t in court because he was still in bed

A young Bray man due to give evidence in a Circuit Court trial told gardaí he was still in bed and would not be appearing in the witness box.

The result was a warrant issued by Judge James McCourt for the arrest of Luke Earls from Dargle Crescent in Bray.

The contested case alleging assault causing harm by Mark McDonagh from 4 Maple Grove in Bray was on the list at Wexford Circuit Court.

Among those scheduled to provide testimony before a jury was Earls, but he was not present.

Garda Sergeant Mairead Brophy rang him shortly before 11 a.m. to check on his whereabouts.

The absent witness took the call and informed the sergeant that he was still in bed and did not intend travelling to Wexford.

The response of Judge James McCourt was to issue a warrant for his arrest.

This allowed Detective Garda Pat Malone to produce the reluctant Earls five hours later after travelling to Bray to fetch him.

The detective’s prisoner told the court that he had no solicitor to represent him.

‘I was scared to come here this morning,’ he stated.

The case was being adjourned and judge made it clear to him that the court had the power to detain him in custody if necessary.

Instead, Earls was granted bail once he undertook to attend as required in future and to sign on daily at his local garda station in the meantime.