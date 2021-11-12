Bray man is put off the road for two years

A two-year driving ban was imposed on a man who pleaded guilty to several road traffic charges at Bray District Court on Thursday, November 11.

Darren Devlin (33) 27 Wolfe Tone Square Middle, Bray pleaded guilty to charges of failure to produce a driving licence within ten days, driving without a licence, failure to produce a licence, no insurance, failure to produce an insurance certificate and non-display of a disc at Farrenkelly, Greystones on June 13, 2019.

The court heard that the defendant had a driving licence and Judge David Kennedy dismissed the charges relating to driving without a licence.

On the day in question at 7.55 p.m., gardai were carrying out a high visibility checkpoint when they stopped the defendant. They observed that the discs on display in the vehicle were out of date. The tax disc had an expiry date of February 2018 and the insurance disc had expired in April 2019. The defendant did not produce documents at his local garda station within ten days. A fixed penalty notice was issued, but not paid. Devlin had seven previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Solicitor Brendan Maguire told the court that the defendant was suffering with severe anxiety which meant he was unable to work. He had been accompanied to court by family members.

Mr Maguire initially made an application for an adjournment to provide further information to the court, which was granted. He then told Judge Kennedy that the defendant wanted to finalise the case and asked for leniency in terms of the financial penalty.

Judge Kennedy imposed a two-year driving disqualification and a fine of €500 in respect of the no insurance charge. He then decided to reduce the fine to €200 with three months to pay, with the other charges taken into consideration.