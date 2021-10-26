Bray man denies manslaughter of victim he punched outside hotel

A man who died after he was punched in the face outside a hotel was on blood-thinning medication that is likely to have made his injuries worse, a manslaughter trial has heard.

Vincent Kelly (45) died from a serious head injury one day after he was punched by Paul O’Carroll outside the Royal Hotel, Bray in the early hours of June 9, 2018, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Mr O’Carroll (46) of St Peters Terrace, Bray, is on trial charged with the unlawful killing of Mr Kelly from Newtownmountkennedy. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial has heard the men, who were not known to each other, were both drinking at the hotel bar on the night in question. Mr O’Carroll told gardaí he punched Mr Kelly outside the hotel after Mr Kelly was bothering him and his acquaintances in the bar and behaving in an “erratic” manner.

“I deeply regret hitting him and any injury I caused him,” Mr O’Carroll later told gardaí, the trial heard yesterday.

Former deputy state pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told Garnet Orange SC, prosecuting, that Mr Kelly died after he suffered a “catastrophic brain injury”.

Dr Curtis said Mr Kelly’s skull was fractured and he had bleeding and bruising to the brain. A post -mortem examination found Mr Kelly likely suffered a single blow to the face which caused him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground, the trial heard.

The court heard that two years before he died, Mr Kelly suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or mini stroke. He was on blood thinning medication, including aspirin, at the time of his death.

The medication Mr Kelly was on was “associated with worse clinical outcomes in head injury patients”, Dr Curtis told the trial. “The injury and the outcome of the injury is likely to be worse in somebody receiving that medication than someone who isn’t,” he said.

“It makes bleeding and bruising more likely because the blood has been thinned.”

Detective Sergeant David O’Neill told the trial that following investigations, search warrants were carried out on Mr O’Carroll’s home address and his mother’s house on June 10. Mr O’Carroll presented himself voluntarily at the garda station later that afternoon with a prepared statement.

“I did not mean to kill that man,” he told gardaí, the trial heard. “On my ma and da’s life, I swear it was one punch.”

Mr O’Carroll told gardaí that he was drinking with a couple of other people when they noticed that a man – Mr Kelly - was engaged in a verbal altercation with a couple. When Mr O’Carroll’s group invited the couple to join them, Mr Kelly kept “butting in” on their conversation and was saying “weird stuff”, Mr O’Carroll told gardaí.

Mr O’Carroll said Mr Kelly was talking about suicide and told him, “You don’t know what’s going on in my head”. Mr O’Carroll said he tried to get rid of Mr Kelly by moving his drink to another table and he then took Mr Kelly’s drink outside.

He said they exchanged words outside the hotel and he then punched Mr Kelly. “I punched him, but only to get him away from me,” Mr O’Carroll said in his statement to gardaí.

“I did not intend to kill or cause serious injury to Vincent Kelly. That was never in my mind. I only wanted him to leave us alone.”

Mr Kelly was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was in a coma and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain, the court heard.

Mr Kelly suffered cardiac arrest during the operation before he was revived with CPR and moved to intensive care, Dr Curtis said. His condition deteriorated and he died in the early hours of June 10.

Traces of cocaine were found in Mr Kelly which indicated recent usage, Dr Curtis said. He said this was likely to have been taken on the night in question. The trial has heard Mr Kelly had ordered about six to eight drinks while in the hotel bar.

Outlining the results of a post-mortem examination he performed on Mr Kelly, Dr Curtis said that the man had bruising to his lips that were consistent with a blow to the face, which caused him to fall back.

“The post-mortem findings indicate a scenario (where the deceased) received a blow to the left side of the face which caused him to be propelled backwards and strike the back of his head on the ground,” he said.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the interaction between the two men outside the hotel in the early hours of the morning, which was partially obscured by a pillar.

The CCTV showed Mr O’Carroll walking down the steps of the hotel.

He told gardaí he was moving Mr Kelly’s drink outside. Mr Kelly then walked outside to retrieve his drink. It is at this point that Mr O’Carroll punched Mr Kelly, the court heard.

“He fell back and I heard the crack of his head hitting the ground,” Mr O’Carroll told gardaí.

In the footage, Mr O’Carroll could be seen moving Mr Kelly, while others came to his aid. Mr O’Carroll said he was trying to put Mr Kelly into the recovery position after he saw blood pouring out of his ear and mouth.

Emergency services were called and Mr O’Carroll left the scene around 10 minutes later when he said he thought Mr Kelly’s situation was stabilising.

The trial continues before Judge Elma Sheahan and a jury.