Arrest warrant ordered for Arklow man

AN arrest warrant was ordered to issue at last Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court in relation to a defendant who failed to appear on a motoring offence charge.

Mark Doyle, Old School House, Coolroe Little, Arklow, Wicklow, is charged with committing an alleged drug driving offence at Tinnock Roundabout, Gorey, on April 8, 2020.

When the defendant failed to appear before Judge Cephas Power, Sergeant Gary Raynor said the matter was before the court on foot of a bench warrant. He then said he was seeking a further warrant and Judge Power granted the request.