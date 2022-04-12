Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Arrest warrant ordered for Arklow man

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

wicklowpeople

AN arrest warrant was ordered to issue at last Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court in relation to a defendant who failed to appear on a motoring offence charge.

Mark Doyle, Old School House, Coolroe Little, Arklow, Wicklow, is charged with committing an alleged drug driving offence at Tinnock Roundabout, Gorey, on April 8, 2020.

When the defendant failed to appear before Judge Cephas Power, Sergeant Gary Raynor said the matter was before the court on foot of a bench warrant. He then said he was seeking a further warrant and Judge Power granted the request.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy