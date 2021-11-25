Apprentice film studio electrician pleads guilty to assault and production of machete

An apprentice film studio electrician who works at Ardmore Studios in Bray has pleaded guilty to producing a machete during an assault close to Finglas Garda Station more than two years ago.

Martin Cunningham (27) was charged with attempting to murder Kenneth Fitzsimons (41) at Liam Mellows Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 on April 10, 2019 but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) agreed to drop the attempted murder charge when Cunningham pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and producing a machete, a weapon "capable of inflicting serious injury".

A jury had been sworn to hear Cunningham's trial but Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told them that their service was no longer required.

The jury was previously told that the assault occurred "quite near" to Finglas Garda Station and that Cunningham is an apprentice electrician who works at Ardmore Studios in Bray.

Ms Justice Creedon ordered a probation report and victim impact statement and put the case back to January 31 for a sentencing hearing. Desmond Dockery SC for the DPP said that a "nolle prosequi" will be entered on that date to formally drop the attempted murder charge.