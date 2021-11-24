Courthouse is on the back burner for three years...at least

THE Court Services doesn’t intend to look at refurbishing and reopening Wicklow Courthouse until at least 2025, and may examine the potential for a greenfield site for a new location.

The building has been sitting vacant since 2010 when the district court moved to Bray due to health and safety concerns at the courthouse. Circuit court sittings had already relocated from Wicklow to Bray in 2008.

Cllr Gail Dunne, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, informed fellow councillors at Monday’s monthly meeting, that he had attended a meeting earlier that day between the Court Services, officials from Wicklow County Council and members of the Wicklow Town Team.

“We knew nothing about the meeting, only the Town Team knew. I found out by accident and was able to attend. Basically, the Court Services said nothing would happen with the courthouse until 2025. There are problems with funding and whether Wicklow Courthouse is fit for purpose. It needs six court-rooms to be considered functional. They also said they may look at a greenfield site around the town. I did ask if the old library could be made available for use by local groups.

“It was a very disappointing outcome. No one here in this Council Chamber has tried to play political football with the courthouse. We have always worked together on it. Now it doesn’t look like Wicklow Courthouse is fit for purpose. If the building isn’t put back in use, they couldn’t say what would happen with the building. There is no pathway forward as far as I could see.”

His fellow elected members were angered at both the outcome of the meeting, and the fact they were never made aware it was taking place.

Cllr John Snell said; “A lot of people from elsewhere have played political football with the courthouse, but not here at local level. The court steps have to be one of the most photographed locations in Wicklow town coming up to an election.”

He also questioned the availability of land in the area for a green-field site.

“Where are the Court Services going to find a greenfield site? Sporting clubs can’t find any and al they want to do is mark out a pitch. The greenfield site is just another way of kicking this subject down the line and buying some time.”

He described the news as ‘a slap in the face’ for the people of Wicklow.

“If it was good news you could be sure there would have been a lot of people up there crowing about it. Unfortunately, east Wicklow is way down the list of priorities of our TDs.”

Cllr Irene Winters noted that Wicklow Courthouse had been included in the revised National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2030.

She said; “The Department of Justice has a much bigger purse for a greenfield site that a sporting organisation. I would be concerned that it won’t be in Wicklow town, and will be based more in south County Dublin, like the rumours we heard last year.”

Cllr Winters added; “Why have they not written to update us when we have been chasing them for the past twelve years?”

Cllr Shay Cullen said; “We have been led on a merry dance for over ten years now. TDs have shown no interest in this issue. All parties and non-parties have stood up on the court steps and had a picture taken. They tried to look like they cared, but that wasn’t the case.

“We were kept in the dark about this meeting. Even as elected members of Wicklow District, we weren’t shown the courtesy to tell us about the meeting, never mind invite us.

“The reality is that a greenfield site is not going to happen. We have a building that is in need of renovation so it can go back to use. If that is not going to happen then Wicklow County Council need to be given the option of taking on the building.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien said; “This is devastating news for the town. We have five TDs from the north of the county and they don’t care about here. They call down to Wicklow from another event in Arklow, mostly to stir things up, as we saw last week with the one-way system.

“Wicklow town hasn’t had a sitting TD of our own since 1997. It’s time our TDs in the north of the county showed some interest in Wicklow town. My message would be don’t come down here getting pics taken outside the courthouse. You aren’t welcome.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh said it was important councillors remained united and continued to fight for the reopening of the courthouse.

“It’s an historic and listed building which has character al of its own. Local businesses closed down when the courthouse closed. How much would it cost to have it back? It has to be reserved anyway as a listed building so why not do that and keep providing a service. In reality there are no greenfield sites within an asses roar of Wicklow.”