Courthouse is on the back burner for three years...at least

Consideration also may be given to a new greenfield site.

Wicklow Courthouse.

Myles Buchanan

THE Court Services doesn’t intend to look at refurbishing and reopening Wicklow Courthouse until at least 2025, and may examine the potential for a greenfield site for a new location.

The building has been sitting vacant since 2010 when the district court moved to Bray due to health and safety concerns at the courthouse. Circuit court sittings had already relocated from Wicklow to Bray in 2008.

