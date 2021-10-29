Couple will walk from Bray to Howth to raise funds for friend’s cancer treatment

Lee Martin and fiancee Jolein Hogerziel will be walking from Bray to Howth on October 30, to raise money for cancer treatment for their close friend.

The walk will be around 39km, and eight hours, and the longest walk they have ever done in one go.

Lee and Jolein live in Clover Hill, in Bray, and plan to make the return journey by Dart.

The same day as their challenge,18 family members and friends of Simon Kelly will walk a similar distance from Brighton to Simon’s house in Crawley, England.

Earlier this year Simon was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which was picked up after going for routine tests following a recurring stomach bug.

Further tests revealed that in fact he has an aggressive stage 4 bowel cancer which has already spread to his liver and stomach and without further treatment he only has a few months to live.

Simon is a loving, caring husband and a fantastic dad to three boys - twins aged 13 and eldest almost 16 years old. Simon has so many plans and dreams and is determined that cancer will not stand in the way of fulfilling them.

He has started on a gruelling course of chemo and despite many side effects he's staying positive and fully believes that he can beat the disease.

Lee and Jolien haven’t done much in the line of training, apart from taking their little do for walks. “We’re doing it without much preparation as we want to do something as soon as possible to raise funds,” said Lee.

The couple will set off at the same time as the group in England and will keep in touch for support and encouragement via video calls and Instagram live. They have all got t-shirts made up for the walk which say ‘go n-éirí an bóthar leat’.

Although born and raised in the UK, Simon has Irish heritage – his Dad was born in Dublin in 1952 and later moved to the UK for work, where he met his wife Marion and had Simon and his sister Natasha. Simon’s father sadly passed away last year after struggling with dementia so it’s already been a difficult year for the family. Simon has family members in Ireland including Howth where the walk will end.

His family have been overwhelmed by the support they have received so far, not only from friends, but strangers have been chipping into the fund-raising.

The campaign has exceeded £10,000, and has a target of £20,000.

“This support has truly given them all a huge morale boost as well as giving hope for treatments to beat the disease,” said Lee. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/70394f53