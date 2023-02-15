County Wicklow gets over €14 million to fund regional and local roads

FIANNA Fáil Senator Pat Casey has welcomed €14,051,340 for regional and local roads in Wicklow.

This is part of a significant investment programme aimed at supporting communities, rural businesses, and connectivity in 2023 through the restoration and improvement of regional and local roads.

The regional and local roads program is vital for addressing economic, social, and political issues.

These roads play a crucial role in Ireland’s economy and serve as valuable assets for communities. In Ireland, there are 94,000 kilometres of regional and local roads, which make up 94 per cent of the country’s road network. These roads carry approximately 55 per cent of all traffic, and for many local businesses, they are the only means of accessing customers.

Senator Casey said: “This significant funding increase will enable us to repair, strengthen, and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring that they are suitable for their intended purposes.

“We are committing resources towards initiatives such as road repairs, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“Improving and maintaining our road network is essential to the sustained development of local economies in rural Ireland. These roads are critical for children getting to school and people travelling to work safely.

“Rural regeneration is a top priority for the government, and this investment programme for 2023 is further proof of that commitment.”

Wicklow TD Simon Harris added: “I am pleased to see such a significant amount of funding being invested for the protection and renewal of our existing regional and local road network.

“This funding will be utilised for a range of schemes from larger strategic road improvements to smaller scale road improvements, as well as critical bridge rehabilitation works.

“An important part of this allocation is the climate change adaptation grant, which was introduced for works on roads at risk due to the impact of climate change and severe weather events.

“The protection and upkeep of our road network is hugely important.”

Cllr Stephen Stokes, Leas Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, welcomed the focus on investment in scenic areas, noting that more than €7million will go towards investing in restoration improvements.

Cllr Stokes added that he has written to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, urging more investment in urban and suburban areas.

Cllr Stokes said: "Financially it makes sense to protect and renew the existing regional and local road network, rather than letting them fall into disrepair. However I have written to Minister Ryan seeking more investment in the Greystones Municipal District.

"In particular we need decisive funding in roads and footpaths. I would like to see the restoration of the annual footpath grant that used to exist in the days of Greystones Town Council. In addition I have specifically highlighted that Church Road, Greystones needs investment. This would be good for local people, and help to boost tourism."