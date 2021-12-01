Councillors voice their concerns about the lack of parking in Arklow

Councillors at the November meeting of the Arklow Municipal District had a wide-ranging discussion about the lack of parking availability in Arklow, though no viable solutions were found.

Cathaoirleach Miriam Murphy (Ind) opened the discussion to the floor by saying: “It’s difficult to find parking in Arklow. The health care construction workers use Castle Park and then the overflow from there goes to River Walk. We have workers in the town use the car parks too and there is little left for shoppers.

"I'd like to hear the views of the councillors here today and hopefully solutions too.”

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) thanked Cllr Murphy for adding the item to the agenda, and said: ”The car parks are jammers in the town. It’s not just the construction workers, the issue has gotten even worse in the last few weeks.

"We need to provide parking for people.”

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) said: “The cark park up at the railway station is underused, could we ask the construction workers to park there? The daily rate is similar to Castle Park.

"I've also received complaints about parking around schools, a resident in Highfield in Templerainey is looking for two yellow lines outside their home.”

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) agreed there is definitely a need for more parking spaces. She said: “Even down by the Brook House is congested. Have we ever looked at a multi-storey car park in the town?”

Cllr Fitzgerald said that somebody objected to the planning permission for one.

The District Manager Colm Lavery said there are no available sites for more car parks in the town centre and while the transportation study being done by the Municipal District and the National Transport Authority will look at parking in the town it won't be the only answer. The District is encouraging children to cycle and people to walk when they can.

Cllr Leonard said: “If we could get access to the likes of Tesco with a bridge over the railway it would encourage people to park there and then walk rather than having to walk all the way down the main street.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “If we could even get 100 more parking spaces it would help, not for the money but to give people somewhere to park.”