Councillors hope to examine ways in which Wicklow can support the people of Ukraine

COUNCILLORS John Mullen and Paul O’Brien will request a suspension of standing orders at Monday’s upcoming meeting of Wicklow County Council in order to discuss and vote on a motion in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The notice of motion from the Fianna Fáil and Labour Party members states: “It is important that all elected reps in a free democracy make it know that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia marks a turning point which must be condemned and for which Russia must face consequences.

"The peace of Europe has been shattered by this unjustifiable action and must by condemned by all of us who value democracy and freedom and who want to ensure that Europe remains free and democratic."

Speaking in advance of Monday’s meeting, Cllr Mullen said: “I will also be seeking to see how we in Wicklow can provide practical support for the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.

"As Europeans we must support our neighbours in Ukraine with shelter and humanitarian supplies during these dreadful days.”