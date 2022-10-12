Councillors hit out as proposal for Bray’s outdoor performance space gets walls

Councillors have expressed concern over changes to the design of the proposed Bray seafront outdoor performance space, after an update was given at October’s Bray Municipal District council meeting.

A government grant of €250,000 has been assigned to Bray to assist the creation of an outdoor performance area at the north end of the seafront. The design of the space appears to be evolving from a simple steel structure with a canvas-like covering to a more enclosed space with curtain walling. This design would better protect performers from the elements, but also partially enclose the green space.

District Administrator, Linda Healy informed the meeting that Wicklow County Council is pursuing the development of a versatile, high-quality outdoor performance space on the seafront. The process has involved a broad consultation between the design team and various stakeholder groups. Meetings were held during summer months between the council and the design consultants.

The project design team initially envisaged a permanent steel structure supporting a canopy over a stage area. Performance groups felt this would be inadequate and a curtained (walled) area would be needed to protect performers from the elements. Stretched tents are being looked at as an alternative that may prove the best solution.

There was a general consensus among the councillors that the original brief seemed to have shifted.

Bray Municipal Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Erika Doyle said: “That doesn’t sound like an outdoor space anymore, and more like an indoor performance space.”

Cllr Doyle hypothesised: “If it were a permanent structure with walls, does it follow on from that there would be toilets and a bar? It’s sounding very different.” She requested more information for the next meeting, and added: “We need to be really, really careful about how we allow this space to be used on behalf of the people we represent.”

Ms Healy confirmed a meeting would take place the following week with the consultants and the matter would be discussed.

District Manager, Lorraine Gallagher added: “We are conscious of the views of the elected members, we are conscious of the views of the residents. Before anything is finalised, we want to make sure the design proposal is something that is usable, functional and sensitive to the area that we can all be proud of.”

Cllr John Behan sought clarification on when an outdoor space become an indoor space, saying: “This is a perfect example of ‘mission creep’. It’s changing every time we have a meeting. We have a covered space called the bandstand!”

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy disagreed, and wanted to see what was proposed before making a decision. “Lets see what the stakeholders involved feel about it," she said. “Then let our constituents see the proposal before we make a decision on it.” She pointed out that the bandstand offers far from protection from the elements for performers.

Cllr Dermot O’Brien believed the project had fundamentally changed. He stressed people needed to be brought on the journey of change and that certain markers need to be met in terms of the project’s viability. He voiced the need for inclusion in the discussion. Cllr O’Brien said: “Were we even asked, do we want to leave the grass there?” He is looking forward to seeing the solution to the challenge posed.

Concluding, Ms Gallagher reassured the elected members that the space was always going to be a tented canopy space and that remains the case. She said there is no other motive, and agreed it will be a challenge for performers.