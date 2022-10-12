Wicklow

Councillors hit out as proposal for Bray’s outdoor performance space gets walls

Bray's famous seafront bandstand.

Bray's famous seafront bandstand.

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

Councillors have expressed concern over changes to the design of the proposed Bray seafront outdoor performance space, after an update was given at October’s Bray Municipal District council meeting.

A government grant of €250,000 has been assigned to Bray to assist the creation of an outdoor performance area at the north end of the seafront. The design of the space appears to be evolving from a simple steel structure with a canvas-like covering to a more enclosed space with curtain walling. This design would better protect performers from the elements, but also partially enclose the green space.

