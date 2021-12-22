Councillors express condolences on recent passings

Elected members of the Arklow Municipal District observed a moment’s silence for people who have passed away in the district at their December meeting.

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) expressed his condolences to the families of Angela Walker from Arklow and Patricia Lott from Shelton.

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) spoke about the Doyle and McLoughlin families on the passing of Kay McLoughlin. He remembered Margaret Condren from Curranstown.

Councillor Tommy Annesley (FF) wished to be associated with the names his colleagues had mentioned and also conveyed his condolences to Cllr Fitzgerald on the death of his uncle.

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) also wished to be associated with those names and mentioned the recent passing of Emilene Whelan Farrar.

Councillor Pat Kennedy (FF) voiced his condolences with the families of these people and led the moment's silence.