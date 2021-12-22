Councillors discuss biodiversity in Arklow

At the December meeting of Arklow Municipal District, the elected representatives discussed biodiversity, tree protection and tree planting in Arklow.

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) is a member of the Climate and Biodiversity Action Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) in Wicklow County Council. The SPC is meeting in December to discuss tree management.

Cllr Leonard said: “This is about protecting our tree biodiversity. There was great work done by Rob (Robert Mulhall, Arklow Municipal District’s Executive Engineer) last year but I wanted an update on the plans that had been created.

"It’s all great to have things on paper but we need to engage with community groups and get the ball rolling, see if we have any funding.”

Councillor Pat Kennedy (FF) said: “I’m very supportive of tree planting. I want to ask Avril how we’re doing for personnel in the council.”

Avril Hill, District Engineer, said that she had received a copy of a biodiversity report done by the Tidy Towns and she is going through it. She will look to action what she can do from that report.

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) said: “On tree planting, we all got an email saying that we don’t have enough trees in the country for a tree planting campaign. Where does that leave us?”

Cllr Kennedy said that he presumed this will be discussed at the SPC.

Cllr Leonard said that the council should be looking at planting seeds rather than taking extra resources from the existing tree stockpiles.

She also asked how Arklow Municipal District could get started on moving the Arklow marsh from a proposed natural heritage area to become a natural heritage area. The councillors had agreed to a motion on this at the November meeting.

Avril Hill said the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is looking into this at a national level.

"The last time they changed the status of heritage areas was in 1995 and the Department is looking to make some progress on the 630 proposed natural heritage areas in the country.”

Cllr Leonard said: “That sound great. Could we invite somebody in to give us a presentation? It could be great for tourism or to go into the schools and teach children about the potential for Arklow marsh.”