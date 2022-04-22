Councillors concerned by illegal parking in areas of Bray

Local councillors have expressed their frustration about the issue of illegal parking at some locations in Bray.

The issue was discussed during the April meeting of Bray Municipal District in relation to estates including Deerpark, Ard na Greine and Sans Souci Woods.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien said he receives calls and messages daily about parking on the grass verge at Deerpark.

“People are still parking illegally and compromising the turn,” he said.

Cllr O’Brien acknowledged the efforts being made by municipal district staff to address the issue. These include plans to place a solid white line in the middle of the road, however, Cllr O’Brien highlighted that some drivers appear to be ignoring these measures. He said he had been told some drivers moved traffic cones put in place to deter illegal parking and then parking their vehicles.

Cllr O’Brien suggested a targeted day of ticketing by local gardai may act as a strong deterrence to this type of behaviour.

He asked the district to call on gardai to “show commitment to deal with this”.

Cllr Joe Behan suggested the district could speak with the developer of a nearby housing project as some construction workers might be among those parking inappropriately in the area.

Cllr Rory O’Connor said he has been contacted about illegal parking in Kilmacanogue and suggested concentrated action by gardai in the area could make a difference. He also asked the district to contact Transport Infrastructure Ireland about the issue.

District Administrator David Forde said officials had been liaising with gardai who are working on the issue of illegal parking at several locations in the district, but there is no easy solution.

Mr Forde said the district had asked the developer about parking on site for workers, but was told this is not available.

Cllr Grace McManus said measures in place at Sans Souci Woods appear to be working, but action by gardai could also be helpful.