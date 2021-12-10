Councillors back plan for social homes in Kilcoole despite parking concerns

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District approved plans for four new social homes in Kilcoole, despite their concerns about a lack of parking on the site.

Local councillors considered the Chief Executive’s report in relation to the proposed Part 8 development of four one-bed apartments at the former HSE site in Kilcoole during their November meeting.

Helena Fallon, senior engineer at Wicklow County Council’s housing section, outlined the proposed development, which would also include the demolition of the HSE building, described as being in a poor condition. A two-storey building containing four age-friendly apartments would then be constructed on the site. Ms Fallon told members that the aim was to give older people more choice in terms of housing. It could also lead to downsizing, meaning the council would also get a family home returned which could house others on the waiting list.

The stairs to the first floor apartments would have an age friendly design. Each apartment would have its own front door and private back garden. The building’s design will mirror the 1930s style of properties on the opposite side of the road. The apartments would have an ‘A’ energy rating, which should mean lower bills for residents.

Any potential tenant would be told there is no parking at these apartments, and this would be included as a condition of the tenancy. Ms Fallon highlighted that the site is adjacent to a bus stop, and parking could not be facilitated due to poor visibility and the location of the bus stop. While there was an old vehicular entrance to the site, Ms Fallon pointed out a new entrance would have to be moved closer to adjacent properties and residents would have to cross over a footpath which is “not ideal” . She acknoweldged that it is usual to provide one car parking space per one-bed unit. However, this site has good transport links and is within walking distance of the village centre and it is felt that this makes the scheme very accessible. One-bed homes are considered the greatest need in the Greystones area, with 390 people on the social housing waiting list for this type of property.

The original design had included balconies for the first floor apartments, however, these were removed due to concerns about the potential for overlooking onto neighbouring properties.

Ms Fallon told councillors that five submissions had been received about the proposed development. These raised concerns about several issues including the mix of housing proposed, the potential loss of privacy, the risk of overshadowing neighbouring properties, and parking. Ms Fallon highlighted that residents will not be permitted to park at the Credit Union building next door, but there is car parking available in the area.

Councillor Derek Mitchell (FG) said he supported the proposed development, but was concerned about the lack of parking for residents. He asked that cycle parking and electric bike charging points are provided for each apartment.

Cllr Tom Fortune (Ind) said the parking situation is Kilcoole is “disastrous”, adding that a nearby car park is owned privately. While Cllr Fortune welcomed the age friendly design, he said he had concerns that this may be overdevelopment of the small site.

“I think the site may be only suitable for two bungalows,” he added.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) said he is supportive of the age friendly concept, but expressed concerns about the lack of car parking.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) welcomed the development, which would help to meet the demand for one-bed social homes in the area. She asked the housing section to look again at the issue of parking.

Cllr Jodie Neary (SD) also raised concerns about parking, noting that carers tend to need parking in proximity to their clients.

Cllr Lourda Scott (Gr) also backed the development, but said the lack of parking would be an issue for carers or people visiting residents.

Ms Fallon told councillors that electrical charging points for bikes could be incorporated into the design. She said parking would be an issue on the site, even if two bungalows were constructed.

Thomas Campbell, designer of the housing project, said creating parking spaces would reduce the private space available to residents, which was not considered to be best practice. He also highlighted issues with poor sightlines.

Ms Fallon told councillors a decision had been made to maximise the development on the site in a prime location to ensure funding could be obtained from the Department of Housing.

“There is an issue with parking, full stop. We either do something or nothing with the site,” she added.

A vote was then called and all councillors backed the Part 8 proposal for the former HSE site in Kilcoole. Cllr Fortune asked that his concerns about overdevelopment on the site be noted.