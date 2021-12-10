Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Councillors back plan for social homes in Kilcoole despite parking concerns

The former HSE building on Main Street, Kilcoole. Expand

Close

The former HSE building on Main Street, Kilcoole.

The former HSE building on Main Street, Kilcoole.

The former HSE building on Main Street, Kilcoole.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District approved plans for four new social homes in Kilcoole, despite their concerns about a lack of parking on the site.

Local councillors considered the Chief Executive’s report in relation to the proposed Part 8 development of four one-bed apartments at the former HSE site in Kilcoole during their November meeting.

Privacy