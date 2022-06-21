Councillors ask Bray Air Display to look at becoming more sustainable

Local councillors have called for Bray Air Display organisers to consider how to make the popular event more sustainable.

The topic was discussed during the June meeting of the district.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien asked about the role of the district in the air show, as he would like to see the show become more sustainable and cut the carbon emissions that would be associated with an event of this type.

While the Bray Air Display is organised by groups including Bray Tourism, Cllr O’Brien suggested there is a need for councillors to speak with organisers about the options to offset or mitigate carbon emissions for next year’s show.

Cllr Erika Doyle acknowledged there are issues with the idea of mitigating or offsetting carbon, but these could be options for organisers to consider. She noted other air shows in the UK have reduced their carbon emissions, adding that it would be good publicity for Bray Air Show to consider this for next year.

Cllr Rory O’Connor agreed with the views expressed by Cllr Doyle and O’Brien.

Councillors heard that a licence has been granted for the event and their concerns could be relayed to the Bray Air Display organisers to consider.