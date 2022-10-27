Councillors agree to fund Wicklow town’s Christmas Remembrance Tree, if needed

WICKLOW Municipal District has agreed in principal to provide funding to assist Wicklow Rotary Club with the cost of the Remembrance Tree they erected each year in the build-up to Christmas.

The Remembrance Tree had been an annual feature in the Church Street car park leading up to Christmas since 2006, before being moved to Fitzwilliam Square last year.

Members of public are encouraged to write messages on these ribbons to remember departed loved ones before they are secured to the tree. The Remembrance Tree also raises funds for local charities each year.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “There is concern over the Christmas tree in Wicklow town that the Rotary Club erect in Fitzwilliam Square. The cost alone was €2,000 last year, which is huge money.

"We have nothing in the budget but could we support them? It costs €600 for a big tree sourced from Wicklow, and the cost of putting it up is another issue. We have money in each budget for Christmas lights, but there is no point having lights if we don’t have a tree.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh commented: “They need a cherry picker to put up the tree, around three Council guys and supervisors. The tree is so big it would be disastrous if it were to topple over when being erected.

“It’s an expensive operation. We should at least be covering the cost of the tree. I’d propose providing €1,000 as it is a charity fundraiser.”

Cllr Gail Dunne stated: “I agree. Anyone who lost someone during the year go to the tree to remember them. It also involves a lot of time and effort.”

The other Councillors agreed in principal to providing the funding, if the Rotary Club can’t source a cheaper tree or get sponsorship to install the tree.

Cllr Irene Winters said: “The Remembrance Tree is very popular with people and is used as a fundraiser by the Rotary Club. I always thought they paid for the tree out of that funding.”

Cllr John Snell said: “We live in a county that provides a massive amount of Christmas trees. Have they asked for the tree to be sponsored? They export and provide Christmas trees and I’m sure someone would donate a Christmas tree if asked.

“They need cheery pickers for the erection of the tree and some of the best companies providing cherry pickers are located right on our doorstep. I’m sure one of them wouldn’t mind providing sponsorship for such a local cause.”