Councillor reiterates support for Blessington greenway but not for plans for bridges

COUNCILLOR Gerry O’Neill was denied an opportunity to suspend standing orders at Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District to discuss plans for the three bridges that span Blessington Lakes as part of the Blessington Greenway project.

Cllr O’Neill said he had only become aware of plans to place concrete dividers along the centre of the bridges after attending a Blessington Town Team meeting.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, said a formal planning process has started after plans were submitted to An Bord Pleanála, and therefore it wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss in the council chamber.

Cllr O’Neill stated: “I proposed a Part 8 on this four years ago and am very much for the greenway and working towards it. I only found out about the plans for the bridges from a Town Team meeting. I had no knowledge whatsoever. That had noting to do with the Part 8 I proposed four years ago. This is a serious issue where the centre of the bridge is being divided.”

In reply, Director of Services Michael Nicholson said the Part 8 Cllr O’Neill proposed four years ago was for a “completely different” project.

He added: “It has been overtaken by the ICS process which has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála and includes plans for the bridges. Submissions will be accepted up until March 3rd. Any comments or submissions will then be referred back to us for replies. Then we will sit down for a detailed design. It can still be tweaked.

“It is being progressed by consultants at the moment and is a formal planning process and shouldn’t be discussed at an open meeting.”

Later in the meeting, while discussing the Chief Executive’s monthly report, Cllr O’Neill reiterated that he supported the greenway but wasn’t in favour of the plans for the bridges.

“I am not anti-greenway and first backed the plans for a greenway 20 years ago. At the first ever Blessington Forum meeting ever held, one of the first things on the agenda was a greenway.

“I want to put to bed the notion that anyone who is against something is anti-greenway. I have been branded anti-greenway, which is totally untrue. The snide remarks have to stop. Just because you question something you are anti-greenway.

“I want to make it clear that a person like me, who is pro-greenway, shouldn’t be ignored. The plans for the bridges were never brought before a Baltinglass Municipal District meeting. It’s crazy that I am informed at a Town Team meeting instead.”

Mr Nicholson added that a number of public meetings were held in advance of the submission to An Bord Pleanála.

“It’s a very exciting project and has almost overwhelming support from all the communities involved. I have rarely heard any bad news. All the elected members have been very supportive, including Cllr O’Neill. It’s over 20 years since the first meeting at which it was raised. We have had several presentations and public meetings and really couldn’t have done more. Acon have been great from day one. It’s a fantastic project and it’s onwards and upwards.”

If An Bord Pleanála grant permissions it is envisaged that the works will commence in midsummer and should be complete within 18 months.